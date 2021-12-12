Take advantage of the 50% off lightning promotion on PS Plus

THE Sony decided to give a gift to anyone interested in signing the PS Plus. You can get the service for 12 months for R$99.90, but the promotion is only valid for new subscribers and unfortunately, users who have an active subscription have not won any offer to renew or extend the service.

PlayStation Plus allows its users to play PS4 and PS5 games online, in addition to bringing several exclusive features and free games every month, which can be redeemed and will remain available as long as the user maintains their subscription.

There is also the possibility to save your games in clouds, which allows the player to continue where he left off on another console. There is also the Share Play, which allows the player to invite a friend to a co-op match or to give them control to play one of their games, even if they don’t have the game. Also regarding the offer, new subscribers will be able to enjoy three games this December, all with versions for PS4 and PS5. Look:

Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Deadly Shell (PS4)

(PS4) Lego DC Super Villains (PS4)

PlayStation VR owners also get three exclusive games, which are: The Persistence, Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall. PS5 owners can retrieve a list of 20 games selected by Sony, games that include Days Gone, God of War, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Last of Us and more. Are you going to sign?