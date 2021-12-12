Teacher is fired after sexy video goes viral among parents and students

A mother felt uncomfortable with the filming and decided to complain about the teacher’s contents, who defended herself

A 23-year-old Russian language and literature teacher was fired after a sexy video of her went viral between students and their parents in the city of Novosibirsk.

Viktoria Kashirina posted the video on the internet showing the moment when she arrives home, takes off her clothes and wears her lingerie in “provocative” poses.

The problem started when the mother of one of her students, aged between 11 and 12, saw the images and complained to her teacher.

“Please don’t post these explicit videos, or close (the social network), my daughter watches and you are clearly getting raves, but not as a teacher,” said the mother.

She told the mother that she would block the student and that the mother should pay more attention to her daughter’s internet browsing.

She defends herself saying that video was a private activity, unrelated to her teaching role. The case did not stop there and ended up reaching the school board, who decided to fire her, for hurting the current “morals” at the school.

“You caused a storm and we need to react. I myself have two children and I understand how these parents feel,” said the school principal.