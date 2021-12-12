Teacher is fired after strip video leaked among students

A 23-year-old teacher, who teaches Russian Language and Literature at a school in Novosibirsk, Russia, sparked controversy when she was fired after an intimate video of her leaked onto social media. The case generated indignation and divided Internet users’ opinions. . Viktoria Kashirina’s “erotic” video was posted on Instagram, and the…

A 23-year-old teacher, who teaches Russian Language and Literature at a school in Novosibirsk, Russia, sparked controversy when she was fired after an intimate video of her leaked onto social media. The case generated indignation and divided Internet users’ opinions. .

dol

Viktoria Kashirina’s “erotic” video was posted on Instagram, and the images show the moment when the educator comes home, takes off her clothes and wears her lingerie in sensual poses.

The problem started when the mother of one of his students, aged between 11 and 12, saw the images and complained to the teacher, according to “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

“Please do not post these explicit videos, or close (your social networks),” he protested. “My daughter watches and you are clearly getting praise, but not as a teacher,” she added.

At the time, the teacher said she would block the student and added that the mother should pay more attention to her daughter’s internet browsing.

She claimed that it was a private activity, unrelated to her teaching role. The case, however, did not stop there and ended up reaching the direction of the educational institution, which decided to dismiss Viktoria.

“You caused a storm and we need to react. I myself have two children and I understand how these parents feel,” said the unidentified principal, claiming that Viktoria’s attitude hurt the prevailing “morals” at the school.