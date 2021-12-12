Techniques for creating meat in the laboratory advance. But is the steak juicy?

The world’s largest laboratory-bred steak was unveiled this week by Israeli company MeaTech 3D. In the image distributed to the press, it looks similar to a conventional piece of meat, but there are doubts about the flavor and texture of the product. The size (110 grams) represents a step ahead of competitors that invest in the development of different techniques for the production of animal foods as an alternative to traditional livestock.

The steak presented by the company is made up of real muscle and fat cells derived from cow tissue samples. Bovine stem cells (those that have the potential to originate any living tissue) are placed in bioreactors (systems that maintain temperature and all the nutrients that cells need to multiply and differentiate into fat and muscle).

Then, they are placed on a collagen matrix and taken to a biological printer to acquire the desired three-dimensional shape. The steak, made up of several layers of this cellular tissue, is still far from reaching supermarkets. In 2022, the Israeli company plans to start selling fat cells to create other products.

“This advancement is the result of more than a year of efforts in our high-throughput cell biology and tissue engineering processes and in our bioprinting technology,” said Sharon Fima, CEO of MeaTech 3D. “We are going to put ourselves at the forefront of developing high quality meat products based on cultured cells,” he said. The company also prepares cell lines for raising pork and chicken.

Meat grown from cells requires regulatory approval before being sold to the public. This first happened in late 2020, when the American company Eat Just started serving chicken nuggets to Singapore customers.

Consumers who reject animal sacrifice create demand

In countries like the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, different initiatives are trying to produce meat grown in cells to meet the demand of consumers who reject the idea of ​​sacrificing animals for food. “Producing the cells and making a material capable of generating something similar to meat is not the most complex challenge”, says professor Flávio Vieira Meirelles, from the Faculty of Animal Science and Food Engineering at the University of São Paulo (USP), in Pirassununga. “The most difficult thing is to guarantee that the entire process carried out in the laboratory is free from animal products. This does not happen yet”, he says.

The researcher in the area of ​​animal cell therapy explains that the cell culture process still depends on the use of growth factors and protein sources obtained from slaughtered animals, which may displease the public these companies intend to reach. He points out that the advance announced by MeaTech 3D is not a steak as we know it.

“This is not meat yet; it’s something similar. If the photo were not so produced and showed the raw steak, it would be more enlightening”, he says. “From a nutritional point of view, theoretically the product will have the same value as meat because it is made from animal cells, produced under ideal conditions.”

Brazilian companies want to enter this market

Two large companies in Brazil intend to compete in this market. With plans to launch the product in the country by 2024, whether manufactured here or imported, BRF invested US$ 2.5 million in Aleph Farms, one of the most advanced Israeli companies in this technology. JBS invested US$100 million in the purchase of 51% of a European company that develops a similar product.

“The objective of these large meat producers when making these investments is not to miss out on something new and to convey a positive image to the public by demonstrating that they are looking for alternative ways to animal slaughter”, says Sérgio Pflanzer, professor at the Faculty of Food Engineering at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp).

A researcher in the meat processing area, Pflanzer points out that the meat industry in the world is trillions of dollars. “If these new products represent 1% of that, the companies that develop the patents and the big meat producers want to snap it up.” The professor and foreign colleagues assessed the opinion of 4,400 people in Brazil about meat grown in the laboratory. The study was published in October in the scientific journal Foods. Of the total respondents, 66% said they would try this type of product and 60% said they would agree to eat it regularly. Despite interest in the novelty, 5% would agree to pay a little more for a product like this.

The price seems to be a fundamental factor for the success or failure of a launch in Brazil. “Any food in the world only succeeds and becomes popular if it is accessible. It’s no use saying it’s ecological, healthy, friendly or prettier,” says Pflazner.

Another argument for alternative sources of animal protein highlights the greenhouse gas emissions from livestock. Before saying that meat in the laboratory can save the environment, some factors need to be considered.

Possibility of saving the environment must be seen with reservations

Bioreactors used in this development consume large amounts of electrical energy. If it is produced from fossil fuels, the bill for reducing environmental impact may not close.

In Israel and Singapore, the most advanced countries in the creation of cultivated meat, 96% of electricity depends on burning fossil fuels such as gas and oil. In Brazil, because of hydroelectric plants, this rate is 14%.

Similar considerations need to be made about the consumption of so-called “plant-based” vegetable analogues or hamburgers, which mimic the appearance and taste of meat. “Vegetable production emits less greenhouse gases than animal production, but meat-free food based on industrialized vegetable products can produce the same amount of carbon dioxide as livestock,” says Pflanzer. This is the case, for example, of the hamburger made with pea protein, coming from China by ship, for sale here.