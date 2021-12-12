Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) will pay dividends and interest on equity in the total amount of R$2.3 billion

Business

THE telephone Brasil (VIVT3) announced this Friday (10) the distribution of interim dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP) in the total gross amount of R$2.3 billion.

Of this amount, the Telefónica dividends correspond to R$ 1.5 billion — based on the net income presented in the balance sheet for the third quarter, informs the company. The unit value is R$0.89 per common share.

already the JCP of telephone represents the remaining R$805 million, which will have a gross unit value of R$0.48. JCP will be withheld from income tax at the rate of 15%. As a result, the net amount drops to R$684.2 million, while the value per share drops to R$0.40.

However, the company declares that “the amounts per share of the interim dividends [e JCPs] may undergo future adjustments, until December 27, 2021, as a result of possible acquisitions of shares within the Company’s Share Buyback Program to remain in treasury, for subsequent sale and/or cancellation”.

Shareholders holding shares in the company until the end of trading on December 27th will be considered eligible to receive the distribution from Vivo. As of the following day, the shares will be traded without granting payment rights.

The JCP payment must be made by July 31, 2022, with a date to be defined. Dividends have a larger window, with the company only declaring that they must be paid before December 31, 2022.

At Vivo shares closed today’s trading session at an increase of 2.04%, quoted at R$49.10. In the accumulated result for the year, the company presents modest gains, with growth of 6.88%.

Telefônica wins main lot of 5G auction

The 5G auction raised BRL 47.2 billion, less than the BRL 50 billion initially forecast by the federal government, as not all lots were sold, informed the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) after the end of the analysis of the proposals.

According to the agency, even so, considering the bands contracted at the 5G auction, there was a premium of R$ 5 billion, around 12%. In the coming days, the government and Anatel must decide whether this total amount will be allocated as a grant to the government or whether they will be reverted to investments in the sector.

The bidding process began when the main operators operating in the country — Of course, Telefonica Brasil and TIM (TIMS3) — won the main lot of the auction, nationwide, for the amount of R$1.1 billion. The 5G auction consisted of a competition in four radio frequency bands — 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz — which have specific market purposes, divided into several lots.