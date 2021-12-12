Telemarketing call will have its own identification code in 2022; see how it will work

Code will allow user to identify the origin of the call without having to answer the phone

Companies offering active telemarketing services must use a own identification code from 2022. The norm is determined by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and was published this Friday (10) in the Official Gazette (Diário Oficial da União).

Telemarketing call will have its own identification code in 2022

The 0303 code must be implemented by mobile phone companies within 90 days. For fixed telephony companies, the deadline is 180 days.

According to Anatel, active telemarketing is the practice of offering products or services through phone calls or messages, previously recorded or not. The code will be exclusive and mandatory for active telemarketing activities. Telecommunications networks must allow clear identification of the number on the user’s device screen.

Block

Operators must preemptively block calls originating in this format at the consumer’s request. According to Anatel, the new rules were approved after a public consultation, held between August and September this year.

Nearly 100 contributions were received from consumers, businesses and associations in the consumer protection and telecommunications industry.

*With information from Agência Brasil

