Tesla Cybertruck’s ‘giant’ windshield wiper worries Elon Musk

The Tesla Cybertruck can be anything but a normal car, whether because of its “different” design or because of the shape of some of its accessories. The pickup’s newest, let’s say, hot spot is the windshield wiper. The piece will be unique and very, very big.

Tesla Cybertruck’s windshield wiper was expected to be a big piece, as the car’s front window is gigantic. However, a video captured with the aid of a drone showed that the piece is even more than one might expect.

Design failure?

The gigantic windshield wiper, which is shaped like a wing, is just one more aspect that makes the Tesla pickup truck a car unlike anything you’ve seen before. However, it is possible that the giant wing in front of the car’s window is a design flaw, which could give future owners a lot of headaches.

This possible error has even reached the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. In addition to being aware of the issue, Musk is also relatively concerned about what it might do to Cybertruck. “The windshield wiper is what worries me the most,” admitted Musk on his Twitter account.

Manufacturers have to ship cars with side mirrors by law, but owners are allowed to modify their cars. The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Elon Musk worried

According to the CEO, there is no easy solution to the problem and the best way to try to resolve the issue would be a second implantable cleaner located in the vehicle’s front trunk. However, despite this being the ideal solution, the implementation would be quite complex.

This change to the windshield wiper would not be the first change to the original Tesla Cybertruck design. The original idea of ​​having cameras on the sides, for example, has already been aborted and the pickup should have the good old rear-view mirrors so that the driver can see who is coming behind.

Via: futurism

