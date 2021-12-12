Thalía pays tribute to Carmen Salinas on social media

The Mexican media is mourning the death of the actress Carmen Salinas, one of the most popular on local TV. The 82-year-old star had been hospitalized for more than a month, since suffering a stroke, and died last night (Thursday 9), leaving legions of fans in several countries orphans.

This afternoon (Friday 10), the actress and singer Thalia used her personal profile on Instagram to pay tribute to her professional colleague, with whom she worked in soap operas mary mercedes (1992) and Maria of the Neighborhood (1995) – the latter, recently premiered in the Globoplay platform catalogue.

“I celebrate your incredible life, Carmelita. You did everything, and your way. She was a great teacher, companion, friend and person with me. Whenever we got together after those long hours of recording, we had a lot of fun, always dancing, laughing and sharing stories“, he reminded the popstar 50 years old.

“And speaking of stories, nothing beats our inevitable giggles when we were recording Maria of the Neighborhood. We were uncontrollable, along with René Muñoz [intérprete de Veracruz na mesma trama]. We drove Beatriz Sheridan, our dear director, crazy“, added Thalia, between emojis of laughs.

“Thank you for everything, and for your sincerity and love for your career, which has given us so much. We love you, Carmelita! Lots of light and love for your family“concluded the wife of Tommy Mottola.

In Maria of the Neighborhood, Thalía gave life to the protagonist of the story, Maria Hernandes, while Carmen Salinas played Agripina, a humble woman to whom Maria gave her son, Nandinho (Osvaldo Benavides), during a bout of madness.