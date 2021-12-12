The 10 most watched movies of the week (11/12/2021)

the long awaited Spider-Man: No Return Home it’s finally coming, and with the premiere already knocking at the door, it was more than obvious that the hero’s previous features would be on the most-watched movies of the week list. After all, it’s time to prepare for Peter Parker’s ultimate adventure and journey through the multiverse.

But the hype surrounding Spider-Man wasn’t the only thing that stirred up the streams in recent days. Dune is still going very well and continues to draw public attention, as is the recent digital release of Venom: Time of Carnage — which also has its relationship with the Neighborhood Buddy.

And while he’s not doing spells and building bridges between realities like Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch appears here as a farmer in the US Midwest in Dog Attack, one of Netflix’s big bets for this end of year.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what they need. watch and also what streaming content is available.

So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies in Brazil this week.

10. Spider-Man: Back Home

The first Spider-Man film within Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU) is also a beautiful tribute to 1980s teen movies like the classic Enjoying the Crazy Life. With a very collegiate vibe, the film presented a new version of the whole little world around Peter Parker, including a completely rejuvenated Aunt May and a Mary Jane very different from the one we know in the comics.

And all these changes worked really well, giving the story a new lease of life. Wasting no time in telling how the hero gained his powers, he stands out mainly because of his villain. The Vulture may not be the most popular Spider enemy in the comics, but it worked very well inside the MCU and proved to be an incredible threat to the hero.

Spider-Man: Back Home is available on Netflix, Paramount+, Telecine, Globoplay and Starzplay. For those who prefer to rent or buy, you can find it on Claro Vídeo, Now, Oi Play, Google Play, Microsoft Store and iTunes.

9. A Quiet Place 2

The sequel to the excellent a silent place it was one of the films most affected by the covid-19 pandemic and, for this reason, almost no one was able to see it in the cinema — precisely because of this, the expectation for its debut in streaming is extremely high. Interestingly, even though this did not happen, the interest in A Quiet Place 2 is still on the rise.

The plot here continues the events of the first film, showing the Abbott family having to leave their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can represent their death. The problem is, they’ll find that such monsters aren’t the only problem they’ll have to face.

A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store and Claro Video.

8. Time

Director M. Night Shyamalan’s new film is everything fans expect from the filmmaker: a bizarre mystery, a massive sense of suspense and some unpredictable twists. This time, these elements are all present in the story of a family that goes on a vacation on a secluded beach. Everything is perfect, until they start to age quickly and without any logical explanation for it.

A child becomes an adult in the blink of an eye and the parents of the family grow old and die before they even understand what the hell is going on. So the family has to race against time to discover the mystery of this place before everyone is too old for it.

Time is available for purchase and rental on Now, Google Play, iTunes, Claro Video, and Looke.

7. The Spectacular Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield’s debut as Spider-Man is really a lot of fun. By bringing in Peter Parker who is younger and cooler than the nerdy version of Tobey Maguire, he has given new life to the hero and managed to do very well in the most talkative and sarcastic style we knew from the comics.

The villain Lagarto may not be memorable at all, but he will be present in No Return Home, which is one more reason to see The spectacular Spider Man. Not to mention that Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy makes play count.

The spectacular Spider Man is available on HBO Max and for rental and purchase on Oi Play, Google Play, Claro Video, Looke, iTunes and the Microsoft Store.

6. Spider-Man: Away from Home

The latest Spider-Man movie is also the one that gives the cue to No Return Home. In it, we see Peter Parker going on a school trip to Europe after the Avengers saved the world from Thanos’s blip. It had everything to be a peaceful vacation, until someone showed up claiming to be a traveler in the multiverse and wanting his help.

The interesting thing about the movie is that it gives enormous weight to Iron Man’s death and how it affects Peter, who saw Tony Stark as a father figure — and that’s all worked out well to develop the character.

Spider-Man: Away from Home is available on Prime Video and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

5. Dog Attack

Don’t be fooled: despite the title, Dog Attack it doesn’t have a dog, nor is it a light story about animals. In fact, the new Netflix movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch is a western mixed with a rather tense drama that tells the story of two brothers who own one of the biggest properties in the Midwest of the USA, but who will crash after the youngest of them, lived by Jesse Plemons, marrying a widow from the region (Kirsten Dunst).

From the moment of marriage, the older brother (Cumberbatch) reveals all the cruelty and envy that consumes him trying to disrupt the life of the new couple. And, despite sounding like a beautiful Brazilian soap opera, the situations involving this family drama follow paths that are somewhat unexpected and shocking.

Dog Attack is exclusive to Netflix.

4. The Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Threat of Electro

The Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Threat of Electro is one of the movies that will converge to No Return Home, since the villain Electro will be in the new feature. And although the story has a somewhat childish tone, it still manages to be impactful enough to recreate one of the most memorable events in the stories of Spider-Man.

Furthermore, even with all the criticism, the film is still well remembered mainly because the actor Andrew Garfield is great at playing Neighborhood Buddy, giving all the irreverence that the character needs. You can clearly see that he’s having fun with it all — too bad the script doesn’t help that much.

The Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Threat of Electro is available on Now, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, Looke and iTunes.

3. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse

Of all these movies, we can say with some peace of mind that Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see in No Return Home. That’s because the animation that put several versions of the hero side by side worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious they were going to replicate the formula on the MCU.

The story here is very simple: Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops the powers of Spider-Man and, from that, he will have to work together with a tired and veteran Peter Parker, as well as other versions coming from other realities—including a pig—to prevent the end of the world. And it’s all beautifully packaged in sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack, and an innovative animation style.

Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rent and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

2. Dune

One of science fiction’s greatest classics got another shot at the theaters — and this time, with all the pomp and circumstance that the work deserves. Dune is a true treatise on space conquest, but with very current messages about exploitation of native peoples, prejudice and the role of religion in this cultural domain, even more when it involves the figure of a charismatic leader in the middle of it all.

The plot focused on young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is the beginning of a story that will unfold for more films, but introduces the heir of an influential Empire family who is taken to an inhospitable desert planet that holds the most valuable substance in the world. universe. And it is from there that he finds himself involved in palace conspiracies and discovers himself the leader of a revolution.

Dune is available from HBO Max and can be purchased or rented from Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play, and the Microsoft Store.

1. Venom: Time of Carnage

The criticism may have kicked in, but the truth is that venom is a real hit and loved by the public. AND Time of Carnage it’s everything the comic book fans who grew up with the 1990s comic books wanted: the two symbiotes falling for the punch and destroying everything, with plenty of claws, teeth and jokes of questionable taste.

The story is a direct sequel to the first feature and brings the symbiote living with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in a somewhat troubled relationship. And it’s in the midst of one of these back and forth between the couple that Venom ends up crossing his path with serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the villain Carnage. Completely mad and violent, he will now wreak havoc throughout the city and only Venom can stop him.

Venom: Time of Carnage is available for purchase and rental on Now, Looke, iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

