The Economist: Two-thirds Merkel, One-third Thatcher – International

Will the French be able to elect a president for the first time in history when they go to the polls in April? Ségolène Royal she almost got there when she ran for the Socialist Party in 2007, but was defeated by Nicolas Sarkozy. Ten years later, Marine Le Pen, a populist-nationalist, was crushed by the centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Now it is time for the Gaulist party to try. On December 4, the Republicans chose Valérie Pécresse, leader of the Ile-de-France region, around Paris, as his candidate for the presidency. In the second round of the party primaries, she defeated Eric Ciotti, a hard-line, anti-immigration right-wing Nice deputy, securing 61% of the vote, against 39% of the opponent.

Days later, pollster Elabe recorded Pécresse’s leap from fourth to second in the French presidential race, suggesting she could defeat Macron in the second round. Jumps in polls following party nominations are common, and other polling stations registered less growth. However, the former budget minister, a graduate of the elite École Nationale d’Administration, suddenly looks like a viable competitor.

Before the campaign for the primaries, Pécresse was seen as an outsider by some quarters. Polls suggested that if she were nominated by the Republicans, she would have performed worse in the presidential election than Xavier Bertrand, her primary rival and leader of the Hauts-de-France region. Like him, she had left the party, in her case out of exasperation at the impotence of the legend.

But Pécresse performed well in the televised primary debates, giving an impression of seriousness, preparation and vigor. And she was careful to remind viewers that she’s also a good voter. This year, she was re-elected president of the Ile-de-France region, crushing the far right, the greens and the center.

Politics

Finally, in the primaries, her party members preferred her to Bertrand and Michel Barnier, the former EU negotiator in the Brexit, both eliminated in a close first round vote. In politics for many years, Pécresse is a well-known figure in France. First elected a deputy 19 years ago, she was a protégé of Jacques Chirac, a former Gaullist president, and was a minister in the Sarkozy government. Pécresse describes herself as “two-thirds Merkel, one-third Thatcher” – a mix of consensus-seeking and reformism.

As Minister of Higher Education, Pécresse faced unions and gave more autonomy to universities. As her party’s primary candidate, she lashed out at Macron for not cutting government jobs and “burning money” with government spending.

It is a mistake, however, to uncritically qualify Pécresse as a centrist in his party. Graduated from a private Catholic school, she is both culturally and fiscally conservative. In 2013, Pécresse voted against legalizing gay marriage (although he later accepted it) and takes tough stances against immigration, including ending the automatic right to citizenship for descendants of French-born immigrants.

Dispute

Pécresse may have triumphed in the primaries, but now she will have to unite a divided party. Eric Zemmour, a reactionary polemicist, also declared himself a candidate. This dragged the debate to a toxic level. In 2017, Ciotti refused to vote for Macron to oust Le Pen. Now he would prefer Zemour to Macron, if they are the options in 2022. Ciotti has already complained, after Pécresse’s nomination, that she does not adequately represent his views, before the pair hastily announced a truce on camera at a restaurant in Nice.

If he manages to follow that line deftly, Pécresse will turn into a tough competitor for Macron, who continues to appear as the favorite in most polls for the 2022 elections.

On the centre-right, it could win over some Macron supporters who are alarmed by high levels of public debt. On the far right, she could attract former François Fillon voters, who have been tempted by Zemmour. The polemicist’s candidacy will divide far-right voters and reduce the number of votes needed to qualify for the second round.

With the left weakened, this will mean a run-off between Macron and some center-right candidate, which seemed unlikely months ago as Republican members grappled. However, today it is entirely plausible. So far, only one poll has suggested that Pécresse could defeat Macron in this scenario. Which is not a bad start. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL

© 2021 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED. RIGHTS RESERVED. PUBLISHED UNDER LICENSE. THE ORIGINAL TEXT IN ENGLISH IS AT WWW.ECONOMIST.COM