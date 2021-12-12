The enigmatic disappearance of uranium cubes from the Nazi nuclear program | World

In World War II, Germany and the United States competed in a fierce battle to see who could be the first to develop a nuclear program.

In the early 1940s, several teams of German scientists began to produce hundreds of uranium cubes that would be the core of the reactors that were being developed as part of the recently launched Nazi nuclear program.

The Germans were far from getting an atomic bomb, but they hoped that these experiments would give them an advantage over the Americans.

Even nuclear fission was discovered in 1938 in Berlin: the Germans Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann were the first to know how an atom could be split, and how this would release a large amount of energy.

Years later, however, the Manhattan Project and its atomic bomb showed that, in reality, the Americans were far ahead of the Germans in this field of technology.

The uranium cubes, however, bring clues to the secrecy and how suspicions were between the two countries during the nuclear race.

Today, the whereabouts of the vast majority of the hundreds of cubes are a mystery.

“It’s hard to know what happened to them,” Alex Wellerstein, a historian specializing in nuclear weapons at the Stevens Institute of Technology in the United States, tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language service.

“The records that exist are not the best.”

In the United States, only a dozen of these objects have been identified, making them a treasured treasure for researchers trying to reconstruct the early days of the nuclear age.

One of the teams experimenting with uranium cubes was led by physicist Werner Heisenberg, a pioneer of quantum mechanics and a 1932 Nobel Prize winner.

Heisenberg and his colleagues’ project was to tie 664 of these 2-inch cubes to overhead cables and submerge them in heavy water.

Heavy water is made up of the chemical elements oxygen and deuterium, plus a hydrogen isotope that is twice the mass of ordinary hydrogen.

The idea is that plunging the cubes would trigger a chain reaction, but the experiment didn’t work.

According to Timothy Koeth, a researcher at the University of Maryland, USA, who tracked the cubes, Heisenberg would need 50% more uranium and more heavy water for the project to work.

“Despite being the cradle of nuclear physics and almost two years ahead of the United States, there was no threat of a nuclear Germany at the end of the war,” Koeth said in a paper by the American Institute of Physics.

In 1945, while the Germans were still trying to refine their efforts, the United States and the Allies won the war.

At that time, the US formed a mission to gather information and confiscate materials related to German advances in nuclear matters.

That’s how American troops arrived at Heisenberg’s laboratory in the small town of Haigerloch in southern Germany.

More than 600 uranium cubes were seized and shipped to the United States, according to a report by the US Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

The idea was to find out how advanced the Germans were in nuclear technology and also to prevent the cubes from falling into Soviet hands, according to Wellerstein.

In the end, the discovery of the objects helped American scientists to realize that the Germans were lagging behind on nuclear issues.

Today, the whereabouts of most uranium cubes are still unknown.

Several of them are believed to have been used in the development of nuclear weapons by the United States.

According to Wellerstein, some people started giving the cubes as gifts, other scientists used them as test material, and a third party fell into the parallel market.

There are some that still remain collector’s items.

In 2019, “Physics Today” magazine managed to track the location of seven cubes that, according to whoever owns them, belonged to the Nazis’ nuclear experiments.

Three are in Germany: one at the Atomkeller Museum in Haigerloch, where Heisenberg’s laboratory was located; another at the Museum of Mineralogy at the University of Bonn; and the third at the Federal Office for Radiation Protection in Berlin.

Two are in the United States: one at the National Museum of American History in Washington DC and one at Harvard University.

The magazine indicates that apparently a sixth cube was at the Rochester Institute of Technology, also in the US, but due to a change in radioactive material storage regulations, the cube was scrapped.

A seventh cube is in the hands of PNNL, and although it is known as the “Heisenberg cube”, researchers are not 100% sure where it came from.

Another cube is owned by Koeth himself, who received it as a curious birthday present in 2013.

Koeth is working with PNNL to discover the whereabouts of hundreds or thousands of these objects that are still missing. He also wants to know more about how they got to the United States.

Aside from their historical symbolism, “the cubes don’t really have much value, you can’t do anything with them,” says Wellerstein.

They are also not dangerous as they generate very weak radiation. After picking up one of them, “just wash your hands”, says the expert.

In August 2021, Jon Schwantes and Brittany Robertson, researchers at PNNL, presented a project in which they describe how they work to identify the “pedigree” of several of the cubes that were found.

As Schwantes explains, the idea is to compare different cubes and try to classify them.

To do this, they combine forensic methods and radiochronometry, the nuclear version of the technique used by geologists to determine the age of a sample based on the content of radioactive elements.

For the most part, experts agree that the United States quickly developed its nuclear program out of fear that the Germans would do it before them.

And while some see these cubes as a historical curiosity, others see them as the trigger for the dangerous era of nuclear weapons in which the world remains trapped today.

“Nuclear weapons, nuclear energy, the Cold War, the planet as a nuclear hostage, all this was motivated by the effort generated from those 600-odd cubes”, says Koeth in an article for the American radio station NPR.

In any case, the two big questions about hundreds or thousands of these cubes remain unanswered: how many are there and where are they?