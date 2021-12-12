‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flavia is going to fail in plan to seduce bad guy at the motel | come around

Neco and Leco force Flávia to accept to participate in Cora’s new plan

2 of 4 Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) force Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to participate in a new plan – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) force Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to participate in a new plan – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

➡ Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) explain that Cora always goes to the motel with a bandit so he can get some money from slot machines. But it’s not that simple: the criminal will be deceived. Like? Flávia will have to dope the guy and, soon after, Leco and Neco will get into action to get all the money.

Will this work?

3 of 4 Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will do pole dance for Conrado (Alex Nader) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will do pole dance for Conrado (Alex Nader) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Under threat, Flávia will go to the appointed place and enter a motel room with Conrado (Alex Nader), the bad guy. To wind up the guy, who will be thirsty for a night of pleasure, Flávia will start doing a private pole dance show. But time passes and he will demand to have sex with the dancer:

“Enough of this! I want you!”

No way out, she will end up opening the game:

“I’m not staying with you! It’s all a setup! (…) Cora! Her brothers are in the next room. (…) The plan was very simple. I would put you to sleep, call her brothers. They stole your money. And then…”

4 out of 4 Flávia (Valentina Herszage) is Threatened by Conrado (Alex Nader) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Flávia (Valentina Herszage) is threatened by Conrado (Alex Nader) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Angry, Conrado will take a gun and throw Flávia violently on the bed. She will guarantee that she did not intend to do him any harm, but the criminal will demand to know which room is Leco and Neco.

“I’ll take care of them. Then I’ll come back to take care of you!”, Conrado will threaten.

Fearing to die, Flávia will take out her cell phone to ask for help. But the action will not work and she will notice that the device is discharged. Until the dancer has an idea: to dig through the bad guy’s suitcase. Among the bills, she will eventually find a charger for her cell phone.

“Go! Load it soon!”, says Flávia, worried about the passage of time.

Will she be able to call for help?

Check out the summary of the week and stay on top of Monday’s chapter:

13 Ten Monday Joana tells the truth to Rose, who gives up traveling. Baby can’t talk to the ex-dancer. Flávia is frightened by Conrado. Tigger dismisses Soraia to talk to Tina. Osvaldo suffers because of Nedda. Celina is thrilled to learn that Rose has not traveled with her husband. Guilherme fires Joana. Neném and Paula arrive at the motel where Flávia is. Tigger is surprised by Tina’s skateboarding performance. Paula insinuates herself for Baby. Rose decides to leave the house and Guilherme begs her to stay. Flávia reveals Cora’s plan to Conrado, who goes after Leco and Neco. Tigger and Tina reconcile. Tete and Osvaldo kiss. Flávia is hit by a gunshot and passes out in Neném’s arms. Check out the full summary for the day and week!