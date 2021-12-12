The only reason Cavani would play for Corinthians

Money? Forgets. The Euro is 6.35. Any half-assed team in Europe can pay much more than Corinthians.

Staying close to Uruguay? I don’t believe, the player could go there as little as living in Manchester. Would go further, but not substantial. Earning 1 million Euros a month in Europe he takes the whole family there whenever he wants to go for a walk.

So, in my view, what would make Cavani come would be the possibility to shine. It’s a fact that most players only have one criterion when choosing: money. But not all. There is a minority that still only ‘feels alive’ when they’re playing, being idolized, screaming, scoring goals and being the protagonist in titles.

Cavani no longer has the ball to start in the main European giants today. What you have left is the middle market. But what would he dispute playing for Milan? Barcelona these days? I would only dispute a place to play and take over from the main clubs.

Therefore, the only reason that Cavani can come to Brazil is a winning project . And have no doubts that the board’s business card is to show the big names that are arriving at the club, such as Paulinho and Willian.

Here, I would dispute all titles (at least this will be the argument of the board). Being able to be the idol of a crowd of more than 30 million crazy people.

Here, Cavani would no longer be one of Europe’s intermediate teams. Here he would be the man.

