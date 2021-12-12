The saga of Renato Kayzer: Athletico’s top scorer in the Copa do Brasil goes to the game against Atlético-MG | athletico-pr

The history of Renato Kayzer is close to having a happy ending for Athletico. The striker only trained as a starter this Saturday for the first time since the sprained left ankle and should start playing against Atlético-MG.

The first Brazilian Cup final between Galo and Hurricane takes place this Sunday, at 5:30 pm, in Mineirão. ge broadcasts the game in real time.

Athletico’s top scorer in the season and in the Copa do Brasil still feels pain in his left ankle and the site swells up after each training session. Even so, he performed the last Hurricane activity before the final against the Rooster and must go to the sacrifice.

Renato Kayzer got injured just over two weeks ago, in a match at the Brazilian Nationals. The forward suffered a strong attack from left-back Reinaldo, from São Paulo, on November 24, and suffered a sprained left ankle.

From the following day, the player started intensive treatment at CT do Caju to be in conditions for the decision of the Copa do Brasil.

Renato Kayzer started training with the squad in the first week of December and wanted to be on the field in the duel against Cuiabá, for the Brazilian, on the last day 3. The confrontation was decisive to free Hurricane from relegation. The medical department vetoed the attacker’s presence.

He continued training with the Athletico squad in the last few days, always with difficulties. Kayzer didn’t even complete all the activities until this Friday.

Despite the pain and swelling in his ankle, Renato Kayzer should start as a starter for three reasons: the importance of the game; the player’s willingness to act; and the opinion of the technical committee, which sees Kayzer as the best option for the attack command.

Athletico must repeat the squad that won the Copa Sudamericana against Bragantino. The likely team is: Santos, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Terans and Renato Kayzer (Pedro Rocha).

