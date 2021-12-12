‘The target would be me’, reveals Wanessa Camargo about her uncle’s kidnapping | celebrities



Rio – In yet another highlight of the Netflix documentary ‘É o Amor’, Wanessa Camargo recalled the kidnapping of her uncle, Welington Camargo, in 1998. The singer stated that Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano’s brother was not the first target of the kidnappers, but she did.

“The first target of the kidnapping would be me. They had pictures of me, my schedule, but the ‘lucky’ of me is that I didn’t have a fixed schedule. It was difficult to keep up. That’s why they gave up. Then they saw mine. father say that Welington was like a son, in Gugu, and they went after him,” he revealed.

Frightened by the risk that his family was taking, Zezé de Camargo asked his ex-wife, Zilu Godoi, to take the children out of Brazil. “Zezé yelled: ‘Take my children out of Brazil’. I came to Miami and in a week I bought a house, got a school, got a visa, came back, picked them up and brought them here. It was a total shock. At the airport, my son cried and said: ‘I don’t want to leave Daddy’… We were expelled from Brazil. We had to leave our house, our pets, family, friends, to live in a different country due to lack of security. and Camilla came in shock, crying,” Wanessa’s mother said.