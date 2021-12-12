The total number of doses of Pfizer’s vaccine discarded by the São Paulo City Hall comes to 53 thousand because of the thawing at the gas stations | São Paulo

According to the corrected balance of the municipal management, the thawing reached 8,920 bottles. As each one of them has six doses, the total of doses withdrawn from circulation reaches 53,520 doses in São Paulo.

The discarded immunizers are from people who should have returned to the posts to take the second dose and complete the immunization schedule, but did not attend.

Vaccines have reached the maximum thawing period and, for the time being, can no longer be applied to this missing group. On Thursday (9), the secretary Edson Aparecido had stated that there were 8,920 doses, but the information was corrected by his office.

10,000 doses of Pfizer should be discarded in the capital

According to the city, the deadline to keep the vaccines thawed is 31 days at a temperature of 2°C to 8°C, according to the manufacturer’s own guidance. Therefore, they were collected and taken to Immunobiological Storage and Distribution Posts (Padi) in the municipality.

Although these doses are beyond the thawing deadline, they are still being kept at the same temperature – from 2°C to 8°C – and have not been completely discarded because the expiration date is still in effect, according to the health folder .

With this, the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) sent this Friday (10) a letter to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) requesting a longer period for storing the immunizing agent at this temperature.

If the agency and the manufacturer give the guarantee so that the vaccine can be stored longer at the current temperature, they can be used again to immunize the residents.

“The Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) sent a letter to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) requesting a longer period for storage of the immunizing agent. It is worth noting that no dose was used in the city of São Paulo and that it has a sufficient quantity of vaccines to immunization of the eligible public. In view of this identification, the SMS quickly activated the State Immunization Program (PEI), requesting guidance on the conduct to be followed, in addition to suggesting a discussion with the National Immunization Program (PNI) and the manufacturer about the thawing period”, informed the note from the Municipal Health Department.

“The cause of this [retirada dos postos] is the large number of defaulters. We currently have about 500,000 absentees throughout the city,” according to Secretary Edson Aparecido on Thursday (9).

The secretary relativized the seriousness of discarding vaccines. The city’s immunization scenario does not match the reality of other places around the world, which continue with low immunization rates due to lack of doses.

“It’s a very small amount, which won’t interfere with the logistics we have today. We have a large amount of Pfizer available and we are currently receiving 49,000 doses of Janssen so that we can apply it as a booster dose to those people who took Janssen as a dose. unique,” said Aparecido.