Thor 4 poster shows Chris Hemsworth in new costume

A possible poster of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4). In it, Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder appears wearing a new costume.

Another big highlight of the poster is Natalie Portman. She returns as Jane Foster, who will become Mighty Thor.

Check below the possible first poster of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4), by Marvel.

More about Thor 4

Chris Hemsworth returns to play the Thunder God in Thor’s fourth solo film (Thor: Love and Thunder), the ninth time he has played the character on MCU.

He starred in all four Thor movies, all four Avengers movies, and he briefly appeared in a post-credits scene for Doctor Strange.

Chris Hemsworth won’t be the only familiar face to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder when it hits 2022. Tessa Thompson will once again take on the role of Valkyrie, while Natalie Portman finally reprises her role as Jane Foster from Thor’s first two films, and Jaimie Alexander returns as Lady Sif.

Guardians of the Galaxy actors Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn also joined the project.

Oscar winner and MCU newcomer Christian Bale will take on the role of Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, the film’s main antagonist. At the same time, Russell Crowe appears as Zeus.

Thor 4, or Thor: Love and Thunder, is scheduled for July 8, 2022. The other films can be seen on Disney+.

