Tiago Abravanel and husband caught youtuber and comedian in Farofa da Gkay; know who

Tiago Abravanel and her husband, the producer Fernando Poli, they caught a youtuber and a humorist at Farofa da Gkay, earlier this week, in Fortaleza, Ceará. The information was revealed by the hostess of the birthday party, in an interview with podcast Poddelas. The celebration was the main topic on social media in recent days.

“Tiago and Fernando are two names that can no longer stay out of Farofa. They are very excited,” commented Gkay. In the interview, she revealed that the couple, together for six years, exchanged kisses with digital influencer Alvaro and comedian Lucas Guedez, who even have a “colorful friendship”.

Alvaro who has a channel with over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, called Alvxaro, and over 8 million followers on Instagram. Since 2012, he has been producing content about the routine of a young man from the Northeast, telling funny stories. He is friends with Gabi Brandt, Sarah Pôncio, Pedro Sampaio, among others.

Lucas Guedez, also focused on humor and entertainment content for the web, has a greater focus on Tiktok. On Instagram, there are 3.9 million followers. It features everyday characters and situations, always with the presence of many guest celebrities.

See, below, a photo of Alvaro (left) and Lucas Guedez (right) in Farofa da Gkay:

Farofa da Gkay has been a tradition since 2017

Since 2017, Farofa da Gkay brings together celebrities, sub-celebrities, influencers and famous people in general. In previous years (with the exception of 2020) the event was held in João Pessoa, but the old place closed for good because of the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

This year, then, Gkay chose a new one in Fortaleza, Ceará. The luxury resort was closed and received guests such as Kevinho, Kéfera, Whindersson Nunes, Arthur Aguiar, Mayra Cardi, Deolane Bezerra, Belo, Gracyanne Barbosa, João Guilherme, Lipe Ribeiro, Viih Tube, MC Mirella, among many others.

On stage, Gkay hired Wesley Safadão, É O Tchan, DJ ALok, Léo Santana, Simaria, among many others. Next year, the promise is for an even bigger party, as he will complete 30 years of age.