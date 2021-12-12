Tiago Volpi, from São Paulo, is honored in Mexico and says he wants to return to Querétaro one day | São Paulo

São Paulo goalkeeper Tiago Volpi received a beautiful tribute from Querétaro, the Mexican club of which he became an idol. The athlete visited the Corregidora stadium with his wife and was moved.

Honored on the same day the club presented new reinforcements, Volpi thanked the affection and expressed his desire to still play for the Mexican team in the future.

Tiago Volpi and his wife are moved by Querétaro’s tribute — Photo: Disclosure

— One day I would very much like to have the opportunity to return to Querétaro — he said, in a video released by the club itself.

The São Paulo goalkeeper has contact until the end of 2023 and ended the season as the only athlete to act in all 38 matches of a club in the Brazilian Championship.

Volpi and the squad of São Paulo, finally, will have a long rest period, after the 2021 season starts practically packed with the end of the 2020 championships.

The re-presentation of São Paulo is scheduled for January 10, at the CT of Barra Funda, as planned a few weeks ago with coach Rogério Ceni.

