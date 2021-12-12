Tiago Volpi visits Querétaro and doesn’t rule out a return to the Mexican club

With the end of the season, the squad of São Paulo has been enjoying the holidays after a long uninterrupted period of games. Tiago Volpi, for example, decided to travel to Mexico and visit his old club, Querétaro, where he is an idol, and he couldn’t hold back the emotion with his wife, who was tears as she stepped onto the lawn of the Corregidora stadium.

Taking part in the presentation of Querétaro’s reinforcements for 2022, Tiago Volpi did not hide the emotion of returning to the club where he was more successful in his entire career and guaranteed that he has the desire to wear the Galos Brancos shirt one day.

“Thank you so much for all your affection, for everything you did for me and my family. You can be sure that Volpi will always be a White Rooster, like all of you. I would love to have the opportunity to return to Querétaro one day”, said Tiago Volpi.

Tiago Volpi won the Mexico Cup and the Mexico Super Cup for Querétaro, in addition to being runner-up in Mexico in 2015 and semifinalist in the Champions League of Concacaf, a kind of Libertadores de North and Central America.

The São Paulo goalkeeper participated in one of the most victorious periods for Querétaro, which is not considered one of the great clubs in Mexican football, but gained repercussion after signing Ronaldinho Gaucho. The midfielder was even a partner of Tiago Volpi at Galo Branco between 2014 and 2015.

