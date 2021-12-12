Tornadoes Leave More Than 80 Dead and Trail of Destruction in Southeast US | World

A series of strong tornadoes have razed five states in the United States since Friday night (10). Until this Sunday morning (12), authorities confirmed more than 80 deaths in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.

In areas of rubble, searches for survivors continue. According to US CNN, destroyed buildings and vehicles, as well as torn down transmission lines, make it difficult for rescuers to enter communities that are without telephones or electricity after tornadoes have passed.

“It’s a tragedy,” US President Joe Biden said in a TV address this Saturday.

“And we still don’t know how many lives were lost, nor the full extent of the damage,” he said. Biden called the series of storms “one of the worst” in American history.

Also on Saturday (11), the White House reported that the president had determined the immediate directing of federal resources to the most needy places.

In Kentucky, one of the states hardest hit by tornadoes, 70 deaths have already been confirmed, but Andy Beshear, the state governor, says the number of casualties could exceed 100.

He declared a state of emergency. More than 180 members of the National Guard were deployed to help search for survivors.

In the west of the state, the city of Mayfield, with a population of around 10,000, was the “ground zero” of the storm, which left an apocalyptic scenario: blocks devastated; historic houses and buildings collapsed and reduced to rubble; tree trunks without branches; overturned cars.

“It’s indescribable, the level of devastation is unlike anything I’ve seen before,” Beshear said at a news conference in town.

Aerial view of a destroyed candle factory in the city of Mayfield, Kentucky, after a strong tornado hit. — Photo: Cheney Orr/Reuters

In Mayfield, a candle factory was in operation when it was hit by the tornado. According to information from the local press, more than 100 people were in the building – many of them are among the fatal victims in the state. Forty people were rescued from the factory, according to the governor.

In the state, winds still derailed a train near Earlington. One of the 27 wagons rose to a height of nearly 70 meters and landed on a house, according to AFP. Nobody got hurt.

In Kentucky, workers work on the scene of a train derailed after a strong tornado devastated areas of several US states — Photo: Cheney Orr/Reuters

In Tennessee, extreme weather killed four people. In Arkansas, the tornado destroyed the roof of a nursing home, killing at least one person and injuring five others, the county judge said. In addition, another person died in another part of the state, according to local media.

In Illinois, six people died in the collapse of an Amazon distribution warehouse.

Dozens of people worked the night shift, processing thousands of orders before the holidays, when the tornado hit the scene on Friday night (10), knocking down a wall and collapsing part of the roof. According to the Edwardsville fire chief, 45 people were rescued from the rubble of the warehouse.

Aerial image shows the collapse of part of an Amazon warehouse structure in Edwardsville, Illinois. At least six people died on the spot. — Photo: Reuters

According to Deutsche Welle, in the state of Missouri, one person died and two others were injured in collapsing buildings.

The so-called “quadruple tornado” was stronger and longer than usual for this time of year, according to experts consulted by the Washington Post.

Satellite images show line of storms sweeping the US

Authorities in four states – Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee – reported various damages, such as the collapse of structures. Several people were also trapped in the affected areas.

Also according to the newspaper, the tornado, which crossed the town of Monette, in the state of Arkansas, to Mayfield, one of the worst-hit cities in Kentucky, may have traveled more than 380 kilometers. If it has remained in contact with the ground without interruption, it will be the longest tornado trail in US history and the first to cross four states.

