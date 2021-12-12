Toyota to launch electric Corolla with blade batteries from Chinese BYD

it seems that the Toyota is developing a new electric sedan for the Chinese market in partnership with the automaker BYD. Well, it’s not the first time we’ve heard about this collaboration. However, according to the agency Reuters, everything indicates that the Japanese brand is even developing its electric Corolla with launch as early as 2022.

Although we don’t have any confirmation of the brands so far, we know that Toyota can take full advantage of the BYD Blade batteries. This is because, in addition to being more compact and facilitating the process, these batteries are considered safe and will reduce the models’ production costs. This would make the electric Corolla more accessible to the public.

To get an idea, according to the North American website carscoops, the idea is that Toyota’s electric sedan is below premium sedans that are sold in China. Like, for example, the Nio ET7 (Chinese car manufacturer based in Shanghai), which costs from 200,000 yen. In other words, the equivalent of around R$176 thousand in direct conversion.

BYD/Disclosure

New Corolla?

What is circulating in the market is that the new electric car from the Japanese automaker has great inspiration in the Toyota Corolla. However, it would be more spacious in the rear seat, implying that the wheelbase will be relatively larger.

Also, it is worth mentioning that the sedan will be the brand’s second all-electric car. It will come right after the SUV bZ4X, which is part of Toyota’s new zero-carbon range, dubbed the ”bz” (Beyond Zero). The model, which was made based on the eTNGA platform, recently debuted in the US and will hit the market in 2022.