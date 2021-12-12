Triplex that Moro said was Lula’s will be drawn by the owner,

The famous Guarujá (SP) triplex, which former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) claimed to belong to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), will be raffled on the internet, on March 30, 2022. Anyone can compete by buying a ticket for R$ 19.99.

The auction will be carried out by the owner of the property, businessman Fernando Gontijo, who acquired the triplex at an auction, for R$ 2.2 million, in May 2018. Operation Lava-Jato, of the Federal Public Ministry, which acted in collusion with Sergio Moro, he was never able to prove that Lula had lived in the apartment. The petista’s name also never appeared on the property deed.

Despite the lack of evidence, Moro sentenced Lula to 8 years and 10 months in prison, six months before the 2018 presidential election. Guarujá, annulled the conviction. Last Wednesday (7), the Federal Prosecutor’s Office considered the case as time-barred and asked for it to be archived.

Whoever wins the draw and buys the property, will not have to pay any additional amount, in addition to R$ 19.99. The condominium debts incurred by the property have already been settled by Gontijo.

“I’m a business man. With the draw on the internet, any Brazilian can end up as the owner of the triplex, which is, in a way, the best outcome that this property could have, since it has a value linked to desire, to the recent history of our country.” said the businessman to Folha de São Paulo.

