Trump accuses Netanyahu of disloyalty for congratulating Biden after winning 2020

Former President Donald Trump criticized his former ally Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of interviews, saying he felt betrayed by Israel’s then prime minister’s video message to Joe Biden congratulating him on winning the presidency.

“It was early, okay? Let’s put it this way—he congratulated him early on, long before most world leaders. I haven’t talked to him since. F*ck him,” Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid during an interview released by Axios this Friday.

Addressing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — overturning decades of US policy and international consensus — as well as recognizing the country’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, captured from Syria during a 1967 war, Trump explained why it still felt bitter.

“There has been no one who has done more for Netanyahu than me. There was no one who did more for Israel more than me. And the first person to run up to greet Joe Biden was him, who not only congratulated him but also did so in a video. If you look at the leaders of other countries — as in the case of Brazil — they waited months. Putin, Mexico, many other leaders, they all also felt that the election was over,” said the former president.

“No one has done more for ‘Bibi’ than me. Money too. We gave them a lot of money and soldiers. We did everything,” added Trump.

Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on winning the 2020 US presidential election on November 8, via a video posted on his Twitter account.

In the post, the prime minister says he Biden has had a “long and warm” personal relationship for nearly 40 years, that he sees the new president as “a great friend of Israel” and looks forward to working together.

(Translated text. Read the original here).