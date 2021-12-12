Trying to get pregnant, Graciele Lacerda talks about asking Zezé to have a vasectomy

After the release of “É o Amor: Família Camargo” on Netflix, Graciele Lacerda spoke about the treatment she is undergoing to get pregnant and other revelations related to the subject

the bride of Zeze di Camargo (59), Graciele Lacerda (41) decided to talk about a subject that was difficult for her until recording It’s Love: Camargo Family.

After the launch of the series on Netflix this Thursday, 09, the fitness muse opened a box of questions on her social network and answered the most requested.

Among them were the ones about her trying to get pregnant. “In the series, it was our first attempt at implantation. It took me a long time to form embryos. I did several cycles. And we had achieved one so far. But it didn’t work. After that I did other cycles and we had success with the embryos. Now it’s just a matter of waiting. God knows what he does”, told the country’s bride about having a baby.

treatment to get pregnant

In the responses on the social network, Graciele Lacerda commented that the most difficult part during the recording of the series was showing her treatment for getting pregnant.

“At the beginning I didn’t agree to talk about this subject. It affects the emotions a lot and I was already coming up with several complicated situations. (Which I still can’t talk about) high hopes of working out, so we decided to talk. But it didn’t happen”, he spoke.

Also in the stories, the journalist revealed if she has difficulty getting pregnant. “I don’t have people. We’re doing IVF because Zezé is vasectomized. We did a pulsation of the sperm and did the treatment to freeze eggs. The delay was because I don’t have a large amount of eggs, so I had to undergo several cycles to be able to form embryos” , explained the situation.

Vasectomy request for Zezé Di Camargo

The singer’s fiancée even talked about having asked him to have a vasectomy. “No vasectomy. I regret not having frozen eggs earlier”, he said.

Graciele Lacerda then explained the reason for this request to Zezé. “Our relationship was very troubled and I ended up blocking this desire to have children out of fear of people, children, etc., accusing me of interest. Today, with my financial independence, I feel more prepared to face a pregnancy. But unfortunately, age ends up getting in the way a little. . It’s suffered but it’s in God’s hands”, vented.

Just recently, the fitness muse made it clear that it’s not supported by the groom. Also on her social network she impressed by showing details of the triplex where they are building together.





Last accessed: 11 Dec 2021 – 16:55:38 (406135).