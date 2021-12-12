Uefa definitively cancels Tottenham’s postponed game, which could be eliminated from the competition

In a statement, the governing body of European football said it had not found a viable solution that would work so well for the Spurs as for Rennes

The match valid for the last round of the group stage of the Conference League in between tottenham and Rennes was permanently canceled. The decision was taken by the Uefa, the governing body of European football, days after the appointment was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Spurs, who would play at home,

In a statement, UEFA said it had done everything to find a viable solution to reschedule the game, which would initially take place last Thursday (9), in London, which would ensure that the group stage of the European competition was 100% completed , since all other commitments of the sixth round were normally played.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, no solution was found that worked for both clubs.. As a result, the game can no longer be played and the matter will therefore be referred to the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the competition regulations,” he began by telling entity in the statement.

UEFA also announced that if no other solution is found by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, Tottenham will have considered a 3-0 loss to Rennes. And if that happens, the English, who are currently in third place in group G, with seven points, will be eliminated from the Conference League.

“If it is not possible to reschedule the game within the deadline set out in Annex J.4.1, the club that was unable to play the game will be held responsible for not playing the game, and the game will be declared by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of UEFA as lost by the club, who will be deemed to have lost 3-0. The Disciplinary Body may take other disciplinary measures if circumstances so warrant,” he concluded in the statement to Uefa.

On the eve of the game, coach Antonio Conte confirmed 13 positive cases of COVID-19 at the club, eight involving players and the rest among employees.

Rennes later criticized the decision, saying it was taken over unilaterally by Tottenham and that it reserved the right to make an appeal to UEFA.

If they want to qualify, Tottenham need the match against the French to be played and, if that happens, they will need to win the match at all costs. At this time, the distance to the vitesse, second place, is three points. With a triumph, the Spurs would go to the same 10 points as the Dutch and would get the better of goal difference.

It is worth remembering that, in the Conference League, the runners-up of each group will compete in a playoff against the third-places of the group stage of the Europa League. At this moment, who will get this vacancy in group G is Vitesse.

the game of Premier League between Tottenham and brighton, which would be played this Sunday (12), was also postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Spurs.