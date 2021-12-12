UFC 269: Charles do Bronx and Amanda Nunes defend belts; see card, times and where to watch – Play

one night with two Brazilians seeking to maintain the belt. Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira faces former interim title holder, Dustin Poirier, in the main event of UFC 269, this Saturday (11), starting at 8 pm, at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas (USA).

Before, however, Brazilian women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes climbs into the octagon to face Julianna Peña, an American of Venezuelan origin.

See faced:

More Brazilians

Besides Oliveira and Amanda, Brazil will also be represented by six other fighters: Raulian Paiva, Pedro Munhoz, Augusto Sakai, Bruno Silva, André “Sergipano” Muniz and Priscila “Pedrita” Cachoeira.

Where to watch UFC 269

All fights will be broadcast on Combate channel.

Subtitle:

Charles Oliveira and Amanda Nunes will try to keep the belt in Brazil Photograph:

Disclosure/UFC

UFC 269: Oliveira x Poirier

Saturday December 11th in Las Vegas

Main card (11:00 pm, Brasília)

Lightweight belt: Charles of the Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight belt: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt

Roosterweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

Preliminary card (20:00, Brasília)

Feather weight: Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige

Roosterweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz

Heavy weight: Augusto Sakai x Tai Tuivasa

Average weight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva

Average weight: André Muniz x Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield

Feather weight: Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner

Roosterweight: Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira