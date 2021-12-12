UFC 269: Charles do Bronx and Amanda Nunes defend belts; see card, times and where to watch – Play

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on UFC 269: Charles do Bronx and Amanda Nunes defend belts; see card, times and where to watch – Play 10 Views

one night with two Brazilians seeking to maintain the belt. Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira faces former interim title holder, Dustin Poirier, in the main event of UFC 269, this Saturday (11), starting at 8 pm, at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas (USA).

Before, however, Brazilian women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes climbs into the octagon to face Julianna Peña, an American of Venezuelan origin.

See faced:

More Brazilians

Besides Oliveira and Amanda, Brazil will also be represented by six other fighters: Raulian Paiva, Pedro Munhoz, Augusto Sakai, Bruno Silva, André “Sergipano” Muniz and Priscila “Pedrita” Cachoeira.

Where to watch UFC 269

All fights will be broadcast on Combate channel.

Subtitle:
Charles Oliveira and Amanda Nunes will try to keep the belt in Brazil

Photograph:
Disclosure/UFC

UFC 269: Oliveira x Poirier

Saturday December 11th in Las Vegas

Main card (11:00 pm, Brasília)

Lightweight belt: Charles of the Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier
Bantamweight belt: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Welterweight: Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio
Flyweight: Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt
Roosterweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

Preliminary card (20:00, Brasília)

Feather weight: Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige
Roosterweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz
Heavy weight: Augusto Sakai x Tai Tuivasa
Average weight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva
Average weight: André Muniz x Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield
Feather weight: Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner
Roosterweight: Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley
Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira


I want to receive exclusive sports content

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Olympic medalist and former number 1 in the world, tennis player Manolo Santana dies aged 83 – Sports

gold medalist in 1968 Mexico Olympics and former number 1 in the world, the tennis …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved