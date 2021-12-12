UFC 269: Charles do Bronx and Amanda Nunes defend belts; see card, times and where to watch – Play

one night with two Brazilians seeking to maintain the belt. Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira faces former interim title holder, Dustin Poirier, in the main event of UFC 269, this Saturday (11), starting at 8 pm, at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas (USA).
Before, however, Brazilian women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes climbs into the octagon to face Julianna Peña, an American of Venezuelan origin.
More Brazilians
Besides Oliveira and Amanda, Brazil will also be represented by six other fighters: Raulian Paiva, Pedro Munhoz, Augusto Sakai, Bruno Silva, André “Sergipano” Muniz and Priscila “Pedrita” Cachoeira.
Where to watch UFC 269
All fights will be broadcast on Combate channel.
UFC 269: Oliveira x Poirier
Saturday December 11th in Las Vegas
Main card (11:00 pm, Brasília)
Lightweight belt: Charles of the Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier
Bantamweight belt: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Welterweight: Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio
Flyweight: Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt
Roosterweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley
Preliminary card (20:00, Brasília)
Feather weight: Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige
Roosterweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz
Heavy weight: Augusto Sakai x Tai Tuivasa
Average weight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva
Average weight: André Muniz x Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield
Feather weight: Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner
Roosterweight: Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley
Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira