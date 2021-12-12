UFC 269: Pedro Munhoz starts off well, but loses to Dominick Cruz on points | combat

The start of the fight made it look like Pedro Munhoz would KO. He managed a knockdown in the first round and looked close to beating Dominick Cruz on the preliminary card of UFC 269, this Saturday in Las Vegas (USA), but the American resisted and came back on top in the second and third rounds with a performance dominant, abusing his movement, as he always did throughout his career. In the end, the former bantamweight champion (under 61kg) won by unanimous decision (triple 29-28).

The fight started in a balanced way, with the typical movement of Cruz, which made life difficult for the Brazilian. However, the American slipped alone towards the middle of the round as he attempted a punch, and Munhoz seized the moment. He hit Dominick, who went down with the encounter jab but couldn’t end the match, and the former bantamweight champion was back on his feet. Recovered, Cruz resumed his hit-and-go strategy and ended the round well.

Cruz’s unique style as he moved through the octagon was effective in the second round. The Brazilian barely hit his rival, who danced with his legs and left many blows in the Brazilian’s face with his combinations. In the third round, Dominick maintained his dominance and secured the victory.

After starting his career in Ultimate with four straight victories, Augusto Sakai is now experiencing a delicate moment in the organization. The fighter was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa 26 seconds into the second round and suffered his third straight loss, while the Australian scored his fourth consecutive victory.

The first round of the fight was balanced, but Tuivasa had a slight advantage due to the power in the blows and good work in the clinch in the final stretch of the round. On the way back to second, however, the Australian quickly resolved the fight with a sequence of blows and celebrated with his traditional celebration: drinking beer in his sneakers.

Armored fights and knocks out Wright

Bruno Blindado remains unstoppable in the UFC. In his third fight in the organization, this time against Jordan Wright, the Brazilian from Evolution Thai won by technical knockout in just 1m28s of confrontation and raised his streak of positive results to seven.

Wright started better and landed hard blows on the Brazilian after connecting a shot to the ribs. After a sequence of knees by the American in the clinch, Blindado showed power of reaction and fitted an overwhelming series of punches to the head of his rival, who collapsed and was knocked out on the ground and pound.

Sergipano gives a jiu-jitsu show and submits Anders

André Sergipano once again showed his high level of jiu-jitsu. He, who had already submitted Ronaldo Jacaré in the last fight, this time did not know about Eryk Anders. With an armbar at 3m13s of the first round, the Brazilian hit his eight straight win, four of them in the UFC.

Sergipano got a takedown with a double leg and started working on the ground looking for the submission. Anders even got up, but the Brazilian remained on his back, stabilized the position and made the transition to an armbar to celebrate the triumph.

Pedrita is submitted in the first round

Priscila Pedrita couldn’t resist Gillian Robertson’s excellent ground game. In the opening of UFC 269, she was dominated as soon as the Canadian put her down and ended up submitted in the last second of the first round, at 4:59, with a rear naked choke. The negative note was for the Brazilian’s two attempts to defend herself from the position by putting her finger on her rival’s eye.

Pedrita was coming off two straight wins after losing his first three commitments on Ultimate. His record now stands at 10 wins and four setbacks. Robertson has recovered, as he came from two consecutive defeats.

UFC 269

December 11, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD:

Charles do Bronx beat Dustin Poirier via submission 1m02s from R3

Julianna Peña beat Amanda Nunes via submission at 3m26s ​​on R2

Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27 and 29-28)

Kai Kara-France beat Cody Garbrandt by TKO at 3m21s of R1

Sean O’Malley beat Raulian Paiva by TKO at 4m42 of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27)

Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa beat Augusto Sakai by knockout in the 26s of R2

Bruno Blindado beat Jordan Wright by TKO at 1m28s from R1

André Sergipano beat Eryk Anders by submission at 3m13s of R1

Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-27)

Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa by TKO at 4:15 in R2

Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Pedrita via submission at 4m59s of R1

