UFC LIVE: Charles do Bronx vs Poirier and Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña at UFC 269 | 12/11/2021

NOCAAAAAAAUTEEEE!!!
BUT ALREADY??? Bruno Blindado takes knees, but manages to recover, and spins hitting the opponent many times. Jordan sways and falls to the ground. Armored goes up and scores his 19th CAREER KO! The third in the UFC!!! ANOTHER BRAZILIAN VICTORY AT UFC 269!
Bruno Armored vs Jordan Wright
Another Brazilian entering the Octagon: Bruno Blindado vs. Jordan Wright at middleweight.
The next three bouts at UFC 269 that night will also feature Brazilians in the Octagon. Pedro Munhoz, Augusto Sakai and Bruno Blindado will be the next to step into the ring to seek victory for the Brazilian squad in the event.
BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON! André Sergipano, who is on the verge of finishing Ronaldo Jacaré, faces Eryk Anders in the octagon.
Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield face off for the flyweight at UFC 269.
Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner
The third fight of the night is about to start. The first two matches were overwhelming and gave a preview of what will be the event today. For the featherweight division: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner.
Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley
We’re going to the second fight of the night, and it’s a fight at bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley.
GILLIAN ROBERTSON WIN!
And in the first round! Neither gave the Brazilian a chance. Official result: Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Pedrita via submission at 4m59s of R1
Priscila Pedrita x Gillian Robertson.
To start the evening’s event, there’s nothing better than a Brazilian in the octagon. Priscila Pedrita will face Gillian Robertson at flyweight.
When is the Charles Do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier fight?
The fight will start at 20:00 (GMT), being played in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on the Combate channel. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.
Where and how to watch the Charles Do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirierna on TV in real time?
UFC 269
Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
Time: 20h
Where to watch Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier live: VAVEL Brasil and Canal Combate.
SPEAKS, DUSTIN POIRIER:
“There are some guys who when they won the belt went on a very special list for me, and he (Charles) is on that list. (Michael) Bisping is on the list, (Robbie) Lawler… The underdogs.”
SPEAKS, CHARLES OLIVEIRA ‘DO BRONX’:
“I see my knockout a lot. He’s a really tough guy, but I believe a lot in the knockout power of my hands. We trained a lot in the standup fight, and I don’t think this fight will reach the end of the fifth round. It will be decided at the beginning of the rounds. I really believe in the knockout. He’s a really tough guy, deserves all the respect in the world. He sells fights the same way I do, with humility and respect. I didn’t come to play, I came to defend what’s mine and take it belt for Brazil and for the favela. I’m not worried about what Dustin can bring to the fight, but what we can bring there. It’s definitely going to be a war.”
MAIN CARD (0am, Brasília time):
Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier
Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley
PRELIMINARY CARD (20h, Brasília time):
Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz
Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Armored
Middleweight: André Sergipano x Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield
Featherweight: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner
Bantamweight: Randy Costa v Tony Kelley
Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita
Good afternoon/evening to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the broadcast of the Charles Oliveira ‘Do Bronx’ vs Dustin Poirier fight during UFC 269. There’s a Brazilian in the main event of the night. The fights start today at 8pm, so we’ll have early morning fights for those who want to sleep with emotion. The fight will take place in Las Vegas in the United States and the event starts at 20:00 (GMT).