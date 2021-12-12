UFC LIVE: Charles do Bronx vs Poirier and Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña at UFC 269 | 12/11/2021

BUT ALREADY??? Bruno Blindado takes knees, but manages to recover, and spins hitting the opponent many times. Jordan sways and falls to the ground. Armored goes up and scores his 19th CAREER KO! The third in the UFC!!! ANOTHER BRAZILIAN VICTORY AT UFC 269!

Another Brazilian entering the Octagon: Bruno Blindado vs. Jordan Wright at middleweight.

The next three bouts at UFC 269 that night will also feature Brazilians in the Octagon. Pedro Munhoz, Augusto Sakai and Bruno Blindado will be the next to step into the ring to seek victory for the Brazilian squad in the event.

BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON! André Sergipano, who is on the verge of finishing Ronaldo Jacaré, faces Eryk Anders in the octagon.

Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield face off for the flyweight at UFC 269.

The third fight of the night is about to start. The first two matches were overwhelming and gave a preview of what will be the event today. For the featherweight division: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner.

We’re going to the second fight of the night, and it’s a fight at bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley.

And in the first round! Neither gave the Brazilian a chance. Official result: Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Pedrita via submission at 4m59s of R1

To start the evening’s event, there’s nothing better than a Brazilian in the octagon. Priscila Pedrita will face Gillian Robertson at flyweight.

The fight will start at 20:00 (GMT), being played in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on the Combate channel. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.

UFC 269

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Time: 20h

Where to watch Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier live: VAVEL Brasil and Canal Combate.

“There are some guys who when they won the belt went on a very special list for me, and he (Charles) is on that list. (Michael) Bisping is on the list, (Robbie) Lawler… The underdogs.”

“I see my knockout a lot. He’s a really tough guy, but I believe a lot in the knockout power of my hands. We trained a lot in the standup fight, and I don’t think this fight will reach the end of the fifth round. It will be decided at the beginning of the rounds. I really believe in the knockout. He’s a really tough guy, deserves all the respect in the world. He sells fights the same way I do, with humility and respect. I didn’t come to play, I came to defend what’s mine and take it belt for Brazil and for the favela. I’m not worried about what Dustin can bring to the fight, but what we can bring there. It’s definitely going to be a war.”

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Armored

Middleweight: André Sergipano x Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Featherweight: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner

Bantamweight: Randy Costa v Tony Kelley

Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita