UFC LIVE: Charles do Bronx vs Poirier and Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña at UFC 269 | 12/11/2021

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on UFC LIVE: Charles do Bronx vs Poirier and Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña at UFC 269 | 12/11/2021 8 Views

22:18 15 minutes ago

NOCAAAAAAAUTEEEE!!!

BUT ALREADY??? Bruno Blindado takes knees, but manages to recover, and spins hitting the opponent many times. Jordan sways and falls to the ground. Armored goes up and scores his 19th CAREER KO! The third in the UFC!!! ANOTHER BRAZILIAN VICTORY AT UFC 269!

22:12 22 minutes ago

Bruno Armored vs Jordan Wright

Another Brazilian entering the Octagon: Bruno Blindado vs. Jordan Wright at middleweight.

22:11 22 minutes ago

BR SEQUENCE:

The next three bouts at UFC 269 that night will also feature Brazilians in the Octagon. Pedro Munhoz, Augusto Sakai and Bruno Blindado will be the next to step into the ring to seek victory for the Brazilian squad in the event.

22:04 29 minutes ago

RESULTS SO FAR:

22:02 31 minutes ago

BRAZILIAN VICTORY!

21:42 an hour ago

NOW THERE IS BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON!

BRAZIL IN THE OCTAGON! André Sergipano, who is on the verge of finishing Ronaldo Jacaré, faces Eryk Anders in the octagon.

21:39 an hour ago

UNANIMOUS DECISION!

21:21 an hour ago

HISTORIC!

21:13 an hour ago

FOURTH FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!

Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield face off for the flyweight at UFC 269.

21:09 an hour ago

RYAN HALL WIN:

20:38 2 hours ago

SIX BRAZILIANS!

20:36 2 hours ago

Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner

The third fight of the night is about to start. The first two matches were overwhelming and gave a preview of what will be the event today. For the featherweight division: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner.

20:34 2 hours ago

IT WAS ALSO VERY FAST!

20:29 2 hours ago

Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley

We’re going to the second fight of the night, and it’s a fight at bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley.

20:24 2 hours ago

GILLIAN ROBERTSON WIN!

And in the first round! Neither gave the Brazilian a chance. Official result: Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Pedrita via submission at 4m59s of R1

20:19 2 hours ago

Priscila Pedrita x Gillian Robertson.

To start the evening’s event, there’s nothing better than a Brazilian in the octagon. Priscila Pedrita will face Gillian Robertson at flyweight.

20:14 2 hours ago

When is the Charles Do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier fight?

The fight will start at 20:00 (GMT), being played in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on the Combate channel. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.

20:09 2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Charles Do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirierna on TV in real time?

UFC 269
Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
Time: 20h
Where to watch Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier live: VAVEL Brasil and Canal Combate.

20:04 2 hours ago

SPEAKS, DUSTIN POIRIER:

“There are some guys who when they won the belt went on a very special list for me, and he (Charles) is on that list. (Michael) Bisping is on the list, (Robbie) Lawler… The underdogs.”

19:59 3 hours ago

SPEAKS, CHARLES OLIVEIRA ‘DO BRONX’:

“I see my knockout a lot. He’s a really tough guy, but I believe a lot in the knockout power of my hands. We trained a lot in the standup fight, and I don’t think this fight will reach the end of the fifth round. It will be decided at the beginning of the rounds. I really believe in the knockout. He’s a really tough guy, deserves all the respect in the world. He sells fights the same way I do, with humility and respect. I didn’t come to play, I came to defend what’s mine and take it belt for Brazil and for the favela. I’m not worried about what Dustin can bring to the fight, but what we can bring there. It’s definitely going to be a war.”

19:49 3 hours ago

MAIN CARD (0am, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier
Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

19:44 3 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD (20h, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz
Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs Bruno Armored
Middleweight: André Sergipano x Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield
Featherweight: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner
Bantamweight: Randy Costa v Tony Kelley
Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Pedrita

19:39 3 hours ago

THE CARDS…

19:34 3 hours ago

THERE IS BRAZIL IN THE OCTOGON

19:29 3 hours ago

Good afternoon/evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the broadcast of the Charles Oliveira ‘Do Bronx’ vs Dustin Poirier fight during UFC 269. There’s a Brazilian in the main event of the night. The fights start today at 8pm, so we’ll have early morning fights for those who want to sleep with emotion. The fight will take place in Las Vegas in the United States and the event starts at 20:00 (GMT).

