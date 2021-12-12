UN says it will publish findings on abuses against Muslims in China

The UN human rights office is finalizing its assessment of the situation in China’s Xinjiang region, where Uighurs were reportedly illegally detained, mistreated and forced to work, a representative of the organization’s High Commission said on Friday (10).

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesman Rupert Colville said the office, which is headed by Michelle Bachelet, expects to publish its report in the coming weeks, and that “there has been no concrete progress” in the long talks. with Chinese officials about a visit by UN officials to the region.

On Friday morning, an unofficial court of lawyers and activists based in Britain said Chinese President Xi Jinping was primarily responsible for what he said were genocide, crimes against humanity and torture of Uighurs and members. of other minorities in the Xinjiang region.

China called the court, which has no sanctioning or execution powers, a “farce”.

“The Uighur court has brought to light more information that is deeply disturbing regarding the treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang,” Colville said in a UN interview in Geneva.

“We have identified similar patterns of arbitrary detention and ill-treatment in institutions, coercive labor practices and erosion of social and cultural rights in general,” he said.

“Manipulation”

The China mission in Geneva said in a statement released on Saturday that it had issued several invitations to Bachelet for a “friendly visit” and that the visit would not become an “inquiry under the presumption of guilt,” the statement said.

The Chinese also claimed that the fact that the office was not interested in the “political manipulation” promoted by what they called “anti-China forces in the US and the West” would call into question the impartiality of the High Commission.

In June, Bachelet publicly suggested a timetable for a visit this year. She has been negotiating the terms of that visit since September 2018, when allegations first surfaced that an estimated one million Uighurs had been held in concentration camps.

Their findings need to be shared with the Beijing government before they are made public, Colville said, adding that he expects it to take a few weeks.