Understand Barroso’s decision on traveler’s vaccine passport | Politics

What does the decision say?

According to the minister, foreigners without proof of vaccination will not be able to enter Brazil. The decision does not address the situation of Brazilians who cannot prove vaccination due to attacks on SUS systems. According to the minister’s office, Barroso understands that Brazilians who cannot prove vaccination due to attacks on SUS systems must present a negative PCR test and inform that they have been vaccinated.

Are there exceptions?

The minister determined that proof of vaccine for travelers who arrive in Brazil from abroad can only be dispensed for medical reasons, if they come from a country where there is proven to be no vaccine available or for exceptional humanitarian reasons.

Ministry of Health says ‘expectation’ is to re-establish ConnectSus next week

Why did the minister decide on the topic?

Barroso’s order was given in an action by the Sustainability Network that tries to force the government to adopt sanitary measures recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), such as the “vaccine passport” or mandatory quarantine for those arriving in Brazil and greater inspection of flights disembarking in the country.

Can the decision still be changed?

Yes. Just this Saturday, Minister Rosa Weber sent the decision to be voted on in the virtual plenary, in which ministers include their votes in an electronic system of the Supreme. The deadline for entering votes starts at 12:00 am on Wednesday (15) and ends at 23:59 on Thursday (16). If any of the ministers asks to be highlighted, the analysis is interrupted and taken to the physical plenary, on a date to be defined.

What is Barroso’s argument for determining measures?

The minister stated that “the daily entry of thousands of travelers into the country, the approach of the end of the year festivities, pre-carnival events and the carnival itself, capable of attracting large numbers of tourists, and the threat of promoting tourism antivacine, given the imprecision of the rules that require its proof, constitute an unequivocal imminent risk”. Barroso also said that establishing a quarantine would be impossible, as monitoring the quarantine of thousands of travelers would make the situation out of control and bring more risk to the Brazilian population.

What were the measures like before Barroso’s decision?

The federal government issued an ordinance that required, for foreigners arriving in Brazil, proof of vaccination or, alternatively, a five-day quarantine followed by a negative test for the virus before being allowed to circulate in national territory. After a hacker attack on ConnectSUS – vaccination platform against Covid-19 – and other pages of the Ministry of Health, the federal government suspended, on Friday, the entry into force of the ordinance.

What was Anvisa’s proposal for Covid’s control at airports?

Earlier this month, Anvisa sent the Civil House of the Jair Bolsonaro government an opinion calling for the adoption of stricter measures in the access of travelers to the country, including temporarily preventing flights to Brazil from Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia ; and require a full vaccination certificate against Covid for the entry of travelers into Brazil.