Understand the Death in Revival of Sex and the City

[Atenção: spoilers de And Just Like That adiante]

And Just Like That, the sequence of sex and the city, ended its first episode with a big shock: the death of Big (Chris Noth), Carrie’s great love (Sarah Jessica Parker). And the creator of the production, Michael Patrick King, explained why he decided to kill the character right away.

“I decided before [de escrever a nova série] that he would die“, told the magazine Entertainment Weekly. “I wouldn’t have come back if I hadn’t had a strong impulse to explore the idea of ​​’it’s better to love and lose than never to have loved’, with the character who has never done anything more than try to find love with this person.“.

He also said he felt comfortable because he kept “the same DNA” from the original series: “People forget, but Carrie never had Big. She had him briefly. And she doesn’t have Big now; it’s just a different, more final circumstance“.

King also claimed that the plot connects with Carrie’s self-love speech at the end of sex and the city. “Carrie says the most challenging and meaningful relationship you will ever have is with yourself. So this series is about this relationship: we’re trying to prove the thesis that you’re enough“.

And Just Like That airs weekly on HBO Max.