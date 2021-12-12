Understand the fight between the series’ actresses

“And Just Like That” brought “Sex and the City” back and, with ten episodes, will tell the story of these friends that we follow over the course of six seasons and two movies. However, the sequel produced by HBO Max features only Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). Due to a longstanding disagreement between the protagonist and Kim Cattrall, Samantha Jones is not present in the new episodes.

Many fans were outraged by the absence of one of the most beloved characters of all, but it was hopeless, the actress said several times that she would never again work with her former co-star. Keyed up.

To understand what caused the confusion, splash explain everything that happened between the two that ended with Samantha out of revival.

follow the money

In 2004, Cattrall gave an interview to Friday Night With Jonathan Ross and explained that “Sex and the City” would end in season six for one main reason: money. Even though the actress had also been an executive producer since sophomore year, and with a salary of $300,000 at the time, she still wanted more.

“I felt that after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of ‘Sex and the City,'” he said. “When they didn’t seem interested in it, I thought it was time to move on.”

At the time, there was still no talk of the possibility of a movie about the series, which was released in 2008.

“Sex and the City 3”

Altogether, the series has 6 original seasons and 2 movies, that is, it was many years that Cattrall and Jessica Parker worked side by side in a climate that, until then, seemed to be peaceful. However, rumors already pointed out that the two were not exactly best friends, but nothing had been proven yet, and both denied any kind of problem between them.

In 2010, the movie “Sex and the City 2” was released, and talks about a possible third feature began to unfold, with the Carrie Bradshaw actress always being very positive about the idea.

However, in September 2017, a bucket of cold water was thrown at the series’ fans, as any possibility of a new movie was out of the question. The reason? Kim Cattral.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Warner Bros had approved the project, after months of speculation, and the film would already begin shooting. “However, the studio can’t follow through as Cattrall demanded they produce other films she had in development, or she wouldn’t sign up for the project. Warner Bros. refused to comply with their demands and had to cancel production as they the company decided it wouldn’t be fair to fans to make a movie with just three of the four main characters.”

The actress responded to the Daily Mail article in a Twitter post in which she said that “the only demand I made was that I wouldn’t do a third film… And that was in 2016.”

woke 2 to @MailOnline storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

no friendship

In the same year, Cattrall participated in the Piers Morgan program and again said that he would not make a new film. Also, she claimed that she was never really friends with the other actresses on the show.

The interpreter of Samantha Jones also rebuffed criticisms about behaving like a “diva” and asking for more money. For her, the actress from Carrie Bradshaw was the one who didn’t have the proper behavior. “I think Sarah Jessica Parker could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her problem is.”

When asked about the case, Jessica Parker said she was upset with Cattrall, as she considered that there was a friendship between the two. “That wasn’t the way I remembered it.”

family tragedy

It was in 2018 that the disagreement was exposed to the entire world. It all started when Cattrall’s brother was missing for a few days, until he was found dead at the age of 55. Then, Sarah Jessica Parker commented on the post made by the actress and offered her condolences.

But, to the surprise of fans, Kim Cattrall deleted the comments and was angry with the fact that her former colleague had spoken out. To demonstrate her displeasure, she published another post attacking Jessica Parker directly.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time. My mother asked me when Sarah Jessica Parker, this hypocrite, will leave me alone? Your continual contact is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now too. me to be very clear, you are not my family or my friend, so I am writing to tell you for the last time: stop exploring our tragedy to restore your ‘nice’ personality”, wrote the actress in the caption.

In the publication, she also share an article from the New York Post with reports of abusive behavior by Sarah Jessica Parker. According to what was reported, the actress would have been annoyed with the fans liking so much of Samantha Jones and the prominence that the character was gaining, after all, she is one of the public’s favorites.

And who is right?

The only thing that can be said is that Kim Cattrall will not be returning to the iconic role in “Sex and the City” anytime soon. After all, the entire story is full of rumors and speculation, with information being disproved on all sides.

However, it is noteworthy that the entire cast stood beside Jessica Paker, both Cynthia Nixon and Kristi Davis and Jason Lewis (Smith Jerrod) and Chris Noth (Mr. Big).

And Just Like That

The return of “Sex and the City” has already started and, right in the first episode, the absence of Samantha is explained, but it is also felt by everyone, both by the characters and by the fans of the series. However, this was the only way for the production to return, after all, it seems to be almost impossible for Samantha Jones to return to the story of the four dear friends living in New York.