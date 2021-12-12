understand the negotiation by Atuesta

Palmeiras advanced, in recent days, by hiring midfielder Eduard Atuesta, from Los Angeles FC. The player must sign with the club by 2026 and will cost 3.7 million dollars (R$20.77 million, at current prices) to the coffers of the Greatest National Champion. The information was disclosed by journalist Marcelo Hazan and by the Transfers24hr portal.

The 24-year-old midfielder has the approval of coach Abel Ferreira and would come to play the role of ‘game controller’ midfielder.

Palmeiras is continuing its investment model in young people, players who have already reached the radar of their teams and who have already reached a level of physical and technical maturity. After Viña and Piquerez, Verdão must now invest in the Colombian, acquiring 70% of its economic rights.

Atuesta has a contract with the American club until the end of 2022 and had already been targeted by Palmeiras at the beginning of the 2021 season, but the deal did not advance. Incumbent and key player at Los Angeles, the young Colombian is a dynamic midfielder, noted for his cadence, control and passing ability. It has the profile that Palmeiras idealizes for the role.

Atuesta arrived at MLS in 2018 under a loan agreement granted by Independente Medellín/COL. With good performances, it was bought for US$ 900 thousand. Today, Atuesta is valued at around US$ 3.5 million (R$ 19 million at the current price). It is not yet known which business model is aligned between Palmeiras, Atuesta and LAFC.

