Understand why tire choice will be decisive for the Verstappen vs Hamilton race in Formula 1 – Sports

the 2021 season of Formula 1 has been extremely balanced, so much so that the two drivers (Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton) who fight for the title reach the final stage, in Abu Dhabi, tied in number of points (369.5). Given this parity, it remains for the teams, in particular red bull and Mercedes, find stratagems to surprise the opponent and reach the so dreamed trophy.

It is in the second part (Q2) of the practice that defines the starting grid for the Grand Prix that the teams and drivers determine the tire strategy for the following day’s race. The top ten should start with the compound that won the best time during the Q2. Teams that have more confidence in their cars tend to bet on spiking times with the medium compound, knowing that rivals won’t catch their times even with soft (faster) tires.

This Saturday, in the UAE, history seemed to repeat itself for Red Bull drivers (Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez) and Mercedes (Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas). However, after the first attempt at a fast lap, still on medium tyres, the Dutch driver ended up deteriorating his set, which gave the impression of having been the trigger for Red Bull to change its strategy. Verstappen and Pérez returned to the track later, with the softs and made their best marks.

As Formula 1 has bet on the transparency of the teams’ internal communication, with audios revealed throughout the transmissions, it is increasingly common to identify bluffs. Christian Horner, head of the Austrian team, said that his engineers and strategists were already in doubt about which compound to use at the start and ended up opting for the red (soft). However, no one confirms whether the strategy had been designed before training began.

The decision surprised Mercedes. But the Formula 1 circus is waiting attentively for opposing moves by the two teams in search of the world title. Last weekend at the Saudi Arabia GP, after a yellow flag caused by an accident of Mick Schumacher, all drivers stopped in the pits to change tires. The only one who didn’t was Max Verstappen, who was betting on a red flag (which stops the race and releases changes to the car without losing position) to jump ahead of Lewis Hamilton and take the lead. That’s what happened, and the Dutchman jumped from 3rd to 1st place, but ended the race in 2nd position, behind the Brit.

RED BULL EXPECTATIONS

Starting the race with a soft tire has positive and negative points. The probability of making a good start increases with this type of compound, as well as the time of the initial laps tends to be shorter, therefore faster. The tires, on the other hand, wear out more easily and force an early stop in the pits.

Over the weekend, Red Bull performed better with the soft tires than Mercedes, which didn’t even consider using them at first. Max Verstappen and Red Bull bet on a good start, with the help of Sergio Pérez and even Lando Norris, gives McLaren, to open distance for Lewis Hamilton in the lead at the beginning of the race. A red flag or safety car presence should help the Austrians in this case. Still, Verstappen will need to pit earlier and will put new compounds (medium or hard) ahead of Hamilton, who will continue on track with medium tires, which will have some wear. It will be another opportunity for Verstappen to accelerate and close the distance to Hamilton before the pitstop of the Brit.

With that, Red Bull hopes that, after the two drivers’ first pit stop, Verstappen will follow in the lead. Depending on the advantage – and if the predictions are confirmed – it is possible that the Dutchman will make a second pit stop. But only the choice of compounds after the first trip to the pit can give new clues as to what will happen.

And MERCEDES?

Mercedes has already made its “rice and beans”. Betting on the safety ball, the Germans hope to see Lewis Hamilton repeat his performance from the last three races (Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia), in which the Brit was left on the track. Unable to count on the help of Bottas, who will start 6th, Hamilton will be a lone wolf in search of his eighth title.

Hamilton will be able to be bold right at the start and take advantage of the fact that the Yas Marina circuit has the shortest distance between the grid and the first corner to, at the very least, maintain second place. In this way, the seven-times champion will frustrate one of Red Bull’s main ideas. The running of the race could give Hamilton another advantage if Verstappen needs to make two stops. If he stays in second, Hamilton will prevent Verstappen from opening a long distance, but the pursuit won’t be too close because of the risk of overheating the tires. Thus, keeping a safe distance, the Briton hopes to have, at some point in the race, tires that are much newer than his rival, in order to be able to overtake on the track.

The 2021 season did not reach the last tied race by chance. The two drivers and their teams continue battling, thousandth by thousandth, for advantages in the Abu Dhabi GP. Tire strategy, pit stops, start and safety car are elements that come into the account of those who want to become world champion of Formula 1. The start of the last race of the season will be given this Sunday at 10 am (Brasilia time).