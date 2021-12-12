Unimed Norte Pioneiro-PR participates in the 21st edition of HSM Expo

The pandemic taught: management needs to be allied with health

The largest management event in Latin America, HSM Expo held its 21st edition at the Transamerica Expo Center, located in São Paulo. The journey, which began on the 6th and ended on Wednesday (8th), brought together the biggest names in the country related to management and was attended by the Executive Board and managers of Unimed Norte Pioneiro-PR.

The 2021 edition articulated lectures that brought to light strategies on how to maintain a successful trajectory with a leading role in the global health market. For this, the event was based on the pillars To be (live by experience) / Serve (Explore the full abundance of our possibilities) /Make sense (Acting coherently for a fairer, more diverse and more prosperous society for all), strategic axes in the process of establishing connections, creating insights and, through this, transmitting experiences, values, meanings and care to people.

Dr. Antônio Vendramin Filho, CEO of Unimed Norte Pioneiro-PR, stated that “It was very significant to participate in HSM Expo, the entire board and part of the cooperative managers had contact and learned about new technologies and how to use them in the governance process. This is not just an internal benefit; Customers will also benefit, since the entire team will be even more prepared to serve them and provide quality service, which has always been our main mission. There were three days of great experience, with many hours of mentoring, in-person lectures and spaces with hands-on experience and startup pitches; all of this allowed us to reflect on our practices and we are eager to develop what was taught”.

According to the organization, all those present underwent the Covid-19 test, even already vaccinated with the second dose, to have their entries authorized.