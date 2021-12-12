Unimed Norte Pioneiro-PR wins recommendation for ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 seals

Certifications are the result of technology management and structure in the cooperative

Advice

Taking care of people through excellent services is an ideal of Unimed Norte Pioneiro-PR. In view of this, the entire team of employees of the cooperative, guided by the information technology team, worked together to achieve ISO 27001 and ISO 27701, seals that guarantee the quality standard of the services provided in the management of information security and privacy guidelines. They were obtained after an audit, carried out from the 1st to the 10th of December, when there were conferences on the processes for the certifications.

The auditor, Christian Saboia, from QMS Brasil, performed the audits remotely.

Among the matters audited are the handling of media, general documentation, licenses, software and hardware, risk assessments, as well as compliance with statutory, regulatory and contractual requirements.

“For me it was a privilege to participate in this ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 audit, as it allowed us to expand our vision in the concept of information security management system. This will certainly result in a maturation of our cooperative in our controls and processes and, consequently, in the way we act with our customers’ data and information. It is noteworthy that QMS Certifier and Intedya Consultoria were essential parts in this process”, says the coordinator of the Information Technology Management sector, Crislayne Maria Durante de Oliveira.

Learn more about ISO 27001 and ISO 27701

ISO 27001: The ISO 27001 standard is the international standard and reference for the management of Information Security and guarantees compliance with established principles, thus providing its customers and partners with an extra level of comfort with regard to Information Security. Organizations that adopt and certify themselves in this standard, attach special importance to the protection of information and extra care with everything that involves technological data.

ISO 27701: The ISO 27701 Private Information Management System certification aims to adapt organizations to sensitive data controls in accordance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It is globally recognized as the premier management tool to assist organizations in protecting data and proving compliance with these regulations.