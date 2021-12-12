Unimed VTRP turns 50 this Saturday with a celebration including helicopter flights for customers

Unimed Vales do Taquari and Rio Pardo (Unimed VTRP) turns 50 this Saturday (11). To celebrate, there will be a raffle of more than R$80 thousand in prizes at the end of the Conexão Premiada campaign. The main prize is a zero km car. The live of the draw will be broadcast on Youtube and will feature the music of Jê Trio, in a great commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Cooperative.

In addition to the live, there will be other celebrations to mark the date, such as helicopter flights for clients who are celebrating their 50th anniversary with Unimed VTRP in Santa Cruz do Sul and Lajeado, and a light show with Christmas music at the Cooperative Headquarters, in Flagstone.

In the main event of the day, the live with the prize draw for the Conexão Premiada campaign, the winner of an Onix Joy 1.0, zero kilometer, in the amount of R$59 thousand, will be known. In addition to the car, an electric scooter, bicycles, smartphones, kindles, tablets, Alexas and smartbands will be raffled. Prizes exceed R$80 thousand.

The names of the winners will be announced live, on the Unimed VTRP website and on the Cooperative’s social networks, mainly on Instagram @unimed_vtrp. To follow the live and the draw, just visit youtube.com/unimedvtrp.

Helicopter flights in Lajeado and Santa Cruz do Sul

In addition to the raffle, customers who are completing 50 years with Unimed VTRP will receive panoramic flights with UniAir helicopters, the Unimed System’s aeromedical transport service as a gift. The flights will take place in the morning in Santa Cruz do Sul and in the afternoon in Lajeado.

In Santa Cruz, flights will depart from the Estádio dos Plátanos. In Lajeado, arrival and departure will be at the Cooperative Headquarters parking, in Bairro São Cristóvão.

light show

Completing the special anniversary program, it starts this Saturday (11), in Lajeado, another unprecedented attraction of the Cooperative this year. The lighting, which has been beautifying the São Cristóvão district since November 26, comes to life. Packed with Christmas songs, they form a light show, which will take place daily at 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm. AI/MF





