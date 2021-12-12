US espionage leaves the Middle East to target Russia and China

The CIA has been reviewing the way it trains and manages its spy network as part of a broader effort to transition 20 years of wars on terrorism and focus more on adversaries like China and Russia, they told the CNN several sources familiar with the process.

After two decades of intense paramilitary action against Islamic groups, some former intelligence officers and supervisors have said the CIA needs to revert to the kind of traditional, silent technique needed to gather intelligence against complex nation states – in particular China. which seasoned officials have openly acknowledged presents the agency with the greatest challenge.

Theoretically, the move will allow the CIA to provide better staff to remote outposts seen as critical to China’s mission – places like West Africa, for example, which have lots of Chinese infrastructure investments but are seen as far removed from the action. to be a desirable assignment, the sources said.

This will also help ensure that the agency develops employees with the appropriate long-term experience. In addition to just hiring more Mandarin-speaking people and investing in technology, the change hits the heart of the CIA: its human intelligence collectors.

This relatively obscure personnel management change can have a significant impact on spies’ lives, particularly early in their careers. Since a few years after 9/11, officers have had more freedom to take on different tasks within the agency – rather than having their trajectory already planned.

Made at a time when the CIA needed to increase staffing in the growing war zones of the United States, the move after 9/11 was controversial among officers. While it gave them more flexibility, some former operations officers say the result was that employees were given less guidance and planned career development.

Under the new policy, so-called CIA mission centers – units within the agency focused on specific geographic regions or transnational challenges – will have more control over the assignments, language and other training an operations officer receives in the long run.

While there is flexibility in the new policy, sources say — officers won’t be stuck exclusively in one geographic area — in general, they won’t become free agents until later in their careers.

With some variations, the new policy is a return to the way the agency managed the careers of its young officers before the wars on terror.

“The agency seems to be trying to replicate some of the things that worked well before the wars on terror took over everyone’s focus,” said Thad Troy, a former operations officer who served as station chief in several European capitals. He warned that he is not aware of the policy change.

Keeping officers in a geographical area or a functional task “best fits a world mission, because you would be developing and improving that geographical area, the task – or, in some cases, specific craft experience – and you would be giving the officers a place to grow, develop and establish guidance,” said Troy.

“In general, we are always looking for ways to develop our workforce professionally,” a CIA spokesman said in a statement. “Our people are our priority”. The agency declined to comment on details of any change in people management.

The sources say the move isn’t just against China, which CIA director Bill Burns has listed as one of his top priorities for the agency and which has come to dominate public conversations about the agency’s future.

“We are very focused on China these days, although I hasten to add that in all our conversations about China, we have made it clear that we are the Central Intelligence Agency, we are not the Chinese Intelligence Agency,” said Deputy Director David Cohen at a recent intelligence conference.

But, he added, “what we’ve realized is that we really need to improve and synchronize our efforts on China.”

a hard target

The Chinese Communist Party is what intelligence professionals call a “hard target” – difficult for the CIA to penetrate, whether through digital means or by recruiting spies.

Officials, whether active or not, say the US intelligence service inside China – in particular human intelligence, the CIA’s livelihood – is frustratingly poor, for a number of reasons.

Former officials say the new policy shift could help that challenge by developing long-term geographic experts – and helping to place them in the right places and with the right capacity.

“For us, it’s important to the mission as a whole to have expertise in a geographic region or an issue,” said Troy. “You don’t get it in six months, but in the course of working with a region or an issue for 10 years or more.”

According to the New York Times, since 2010, Beijing has decimated the CIA’s agent recruitment network, killing or imprisoning more than a dozen sources over two years. These networks took years to develop and sources say they are unlikely to be recovered.

Some critics believe the agency’s focus on anti-terrorist missions – which became part of nearly every agent’s career and often had officers operating armored convoys in countries where they spoke little or nothing of the local language – has left its espionage traditions anemic .

“As anti-terrorism missions increased, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence assesses that the IC treated intelligence missions as secondary,” said a 2020 report on the intelligence community’s ability to nullify China. “The 1990s lack of attention to strategic and emerging threats has remained largely irreversible.”

Meanwhile, the rapid proliferation of big data and ubiquitous surveillance technology has made the job of intelligence data collectors infinitely more difficult. Seasoned officials publicly acknowledged that the days when CIA agents could simply pick up a new passport and assume a new identity in a different country are long gone.

“China has emerged as our most significant and daunting challenge,” CIA Deputy Director for Digital Innovation Jennifer Ewbank recently told an intelligence conference. “The plans and intentions of despots and terrorists – about things that are yet to happen – are becoming more difficult to discover through traditional means.”

Still, seasoned officials insist the agency hasn’t taken its eyes off the ball when it comes to counterterrorism. During a board meeting of Wall Street Journal CEOs, Burns, when asked what keeps him up at night, listed China, Russia, Iran and the “ongoing counter-terrorism challenges we can’t overlook or leave behind.”

The change in how the CIA manages its operations officers is one of many the agency has made to expand its spying and analysis capabilities targeting China.

The agency recently publicly unveiled the “China Mission Center”, the only one focused on just one country, rather than one region of the world. Burns has also said publicly that he is tapping China experts on “advanced deployments,” placing them in countries around the world where both the US and China have operations.

In addition to the new mission center, Cohen recently told an intelligence conference that the agency has also added a weekly meeting with Burns focusing exclusively on China. He also said that he has been directing more of the budget towards the problem.

The office of the national intelligence director said in December that US spy agents had increased their China-related spending by nearly 20% in the last fiscal year.

A former agent said, “We need specialists with deep linguistic knowledge and operational experience to project us forward on our collection targets,” warning that they were unaware of the policy change.

“That doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t have different experiences, it just means that we have a mission to execute and that doesn’t always include what we individually want.”

(Translated text. Read the original here.)