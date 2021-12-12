US government officials didn’t like Kanye West and Drake’s show calling for ex-gangster’s freedom

Government officials reportedly call Larry Hoover the “worst of the worst” after Kanye West and Drake’s Los Angeles benefit concert

Thursday night was a time to be saved. Kanye West delivered his greatest hits at the Memorial Coliseum in LA and brought Drake in their first public performance together since they made up. The solidarity show was made to ask for Larry Hoover’s freedom. In prison since 1973, Hoover was one of the leaders of the Gangster Disciples group, accused of selling drugs in Chicago. His conviction was due to the murder of a 19-year-old drug dealer, for which he was held responsible and sentenced to 200 years in prison, a sentence that was converted to life in prison when he was tried as a federal conspirator. Hoover’s prison, kept under maximum security to this day, at age 71, has been questioned by artists like Drake and Kanye West.

As expected, the US federal government was not entirely satisfied with the grandiose effort to ye and Drizzy in support of Hoover. According to TMZ, prosecutors found it in great bad taste for the two artists to stage a concert to raise awareness of the Larry Hoover case. Prosecutors said they were “surprised” to see the two artists press for the release of Hoover, who is called “the worst of the worst”.

The show, “Free Larry Hoover,” took place nearly 50 years after Hoover was convicted and sentenced for his alleged role in the gunshot murder of a man. Prosecutors said Hoover was not the shooter, but he who commanded the firefight. Hoover was sentenced to 150-200 years in prison for the murder before being convicted of organized drug crime after founding the Gangster Disciples. He was sentenced to life in prison at Supermax prison in 1997.

Those who supported Hoover argued that the long sentence is not justified, as he was convicted on federal charges of drug distribution, not murder. Hoover previously requested a compassionate release during the summer, but a judge denied the request. This happened after Kanye West arranged a meeting in the Oval Office in an attempt to convince Donald Trump to forgive Hoover.

