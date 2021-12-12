Vaccination against influenza takes Rio de Janeiro to health centers this Saturday: ‘Important to protect yourself’ | Rio de Janeiro

Vaccination at the Heitor Beltrão health center, in Tijuca. In the photo, Maria Cristina is vaccinatedReginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Rio – After receiving 400,000 doses of the flu vaccine from Butantan, Saturday was busy at health units in Rio de Janeiro. At the Heitor Beltrão gas station, in Tijuca, North Zone, there was a lot of movement at the end of this morning.

The teacher Maria Cristina Menezes, 54, said that her 12-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Influenza and this made the concern about her health increase. “I was putting off taking the vaccine and the fact that I wasn’t teaching face-to-face made me put it off. But my daughter had Influenza and it woke me up. It’s very important to protect yourself, take care of yourself and take care of your family. “he advised.

Despite the great movement and the queue that formed at the site, vaccination runs smoothly and service is quick. “A quick and painless bite, but it can save lives. Everyone should be vaccinated. I came soon because there is a big outbreak. I had already come during the week to bring my daughters, but I had a fever and I couldn’t take it”, he says. housewife Ana Lucia Souza, 51 years old.

Student João Pedro, 19, took advantage of the weekend to get vaccinated. “On the weekend my routine is more relaxed. Before enjoying the sunny Saturday, I came to guarantee the vaccine because I don’t want this flu to catch me.”

Rio de Janeiro is facing a flu epidemic and the number of patients with symptoms is four times higher than normal, according to the city. Despite the urgency of vaccination against the flu, the city went seven days without doses and only returned to immunize the population this Friday (10). However, on the same day, some health posts went back to being unvaccinated.

Doses are available at Family Clinics and Municipal Health Centers. The flu care units are open from Monday to Sunday, from 8 am to 5 pm, assisting people with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, pain throat, headache, change in smell and/or taste, in addition to testing for Covid-19, as per medical advice.