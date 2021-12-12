Verstappen and Hamilton touch each other on the first lap in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen touched on the first lap of the race (Video: DAZN)

It didn’t take anything. In the first lap of the Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday (12), which decides the Formula 1 World Championship in the 2021 season, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton touched. It wasn’t a strong crash, per se, and the two continued on, but it was the expected collision for the beginning of the race.

Verstappen started in pole position, but started very badly and was swallowed. Hamilton did well, took the lead and went beyond the first corner with the lead. But the two would meet moments later.

Max didn’t let it go and launched himself to try to overtake at turn six. In a very bold way, he reached the apex of the curve ahead, but Hamilton, with no space on the track, escaped through the exhaust area and kept the lead. In the process, a light touch between the two.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Red Bull wanted Hamilton to return the position or be punished, but the commissioners quickly determined that Verstappen forced his hand to be in that position and left no alternative and, in addition, Lewis slowed down the sequence so as not to gain all the advantage he had when he left. from the track.

“We’re a little shocked by this as apparently Lewis returns the advantage, something we haven’t yet seen,” Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, told British broadcaster Sky. “It’s a complete lack of consistency,” he fired. “We are focused on the race. There is still a long way to go”, he added.

The race thus continued, with Hamilton in the lead and Verstappen in second place.

