Verstappen consolidates change of guard and end of Hamilton dynasty in F1

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen shake hands after historic decision in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing

What seemed like a daydream in this time of hybrid era dominated by Mercedes since 2014 in Formula 1 has come true this historic Sunday, December 12th. New world champion after an unbelievable Abu Dhabi GP set in the final lap, Max Emilian Verstappen reached the Olympus of motor sport, broke several barriers at once and literally made history at 24 years, 2 months and 12 days. The first new champion since Nico Rosberg in 2016, the first Dutch world title holder and also the man capable of taking Red Bull to the top of the category for the first time in eight years, since Sebastian Vettel in 2013. But perhaps more importantly it was to have broken the streak of titles for Mercedes, which since the fears of the last decade has always seen one of its drivers reach the title, and Lewis Hamilton, the greatest and most important driver in F1 history, who has lined up four world cups in series between 2017 and 2020.

All of the above, in and of itself, already reflects the enormous value of the achievement achieved by Verstappen and Red Bull. The mighty Ferrari, for example, has always struggled and spent millions of euros to go head-to-head with Mercedes and try to knock its rival off the throne, but failed when it brought in Vettel and tries to get back on its feet with a rejuvenated duo formed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, commanded by a contested boss Mattia Binotto. In contrast, the energy drinks team, led by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, has turned its focus to Max Verstappen since 2018 and has chosen him for the ambitious project of returning to the top of the sport. In the end, everything worked out.

Champion Verstappen also represents the changing of the guard in Formula 1. He is the first world title holder of an overly talented generation also made up of names like Leclerc, Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, George Russell, Mick Schumacher and the youngest of them, Lando Norris. Max is also the first world champion of this post-Michael Schumacher generation, full of riders who didn’t quite compete with the seven-time champion.

World champion Verstappen celebrates title with Red Bull (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Of all the drivers of this golden generation, Verstappen was the one that caught the most attention since he emerged into the Formula 1 world in 2014, when he was still a beardless teenager, just over 16 years old. At the time he was dueling Ocon in the former European Formula 3, the Dutchman, son of the average ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen and the talented ex-Belgian driver Sophie-Marie Kumpen, signed with Red Bull, who offered him a good track. plan that put him on the Formula 1 grid the following season as a driver for Scuderia Toro Rosso, the Italian branch of Red Bull. Max debuted on the grid at the 2015 Australian GP aged 17 years, 5 months and 15 days. No other driver has ever made his debut in the category so young.

The enormous precocity about how Verstappen got to Formula 1 even caused a change in the rule of access to Formula 1 by the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation). Until then, the entity did not have an age limit determined for who entered the grid, but the way in which Max jumped to the maximum category led the organization to define stricter criteria for obtaining the super license, such as the score acquired in the access classes and also the establishment of a minimum age: 18 years.

That 2015 season, Verstappen shared the pits of Faenza’s team with Sainz, who at the time was also part of the Red Bull Junior Team. The two young men had a small rivalry and didn’t have the friendliest relationship. It was clear to the Spaniard that the opponent next door was the hotshot and that there would not be much room to grow.

While Carlos was stuck for nearly three years on Red Bull’s B-team before breaking ties and moving on to Renault, Max had taken off much earlier. Driven by Horner, Marko and the owner of the energy drinks brand, the Austrian Dietrich Mateschitz, Verstappen was raised to the title of four-time world champion team after the dreadful journey of the then owner of the cockpit, Daniil Kvyat in the Russian GP, ​​the fourth of the season 2016.

The then-promising driver — now relegated to ostracism as a mere reserve for Alpine — was demoted to Toro Rosso, while Max moved up to the coveted Taurus cockpit at the Spanish GP. Surprisingly, in his first race for a top Formula 1 team, Verstappen reached the top of the podium and broke two other precocious records: at 18 years, 7 months and 15 days, Max was the youngest driver to triumph and climbing a podium in a World Cup event.

Thereafter, Verstappen had to face a tough learning process. Considered by some of his peers as arrogant because of his impetus and even too aggressive in overtaking maneuvers, Max also increasingly won the hearts of fans around the world who were enchanted by that boy who challenged Formula 1 greats and shone with racing notables and an aggressive posture on the tracks, as in the Spanish GP of 2016 or even in the GP of Brazil that season.

At the age of 18, his first victory (and then his debut with Red Bull), in Spain (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

Between 2016 and 2018, Verstappen had the competitive and good frontman Daniel Ricciardo as a teammate. Recently, the Australian recalled the times when he shared Red Bull’s pits with the Dutchman and said that he is fond of his former colleague, despite the natural cruel environment of competition that surrounds Formula 1.

But it was precisely after a confrontation with Ricciardo, at the 2018 Azerbaijani GP, in which the two hit the main straight of the Baku circuit, that fate was set. Daniel left the team led by Horner at the end of the year, while Verstappen stayed and became the number 1 there for good, as happened with Hamilton in Mercedes and, many years ago, with Michael Schumacher in the days of Ferrari.

In the years that followed, Verstappen built a remarkable career. Alongside Red Bull and Honda, he became a regular on the podiums and managed to win here and there, especially when Mercedes was going through its rare bad days. Until the 2020 season, Max had a total of ten triumphs at the Worlds, a very relevant number for those who were unaware of the title dispute.

But everything has changed in this amazing 2021. Faced with a year in which Red Bull often proved perfect and from the beginning managed to deliver a competitive car capable of fighting for victories against a Mercedes that suffered a lot at the beginning of the season with a temperamental W12 to the subtle changes in technical regulation , Verstappen excelled in a clash of giants against Lewis Hamilton. The game had turned.

The controversial accident at the 2021 Italian GP (Photo: Beto Issa)

There were truly rare downturns for Verstappen in the championship. Of course the ‘if’ doesn’t enter the track, but the Red Bull driver has lost precious points thanks solely to bad luck: like with a flat tire on the pit straight in Baku when he was on his way to an easy victory or in the accident where it was a of the victims of the Valtteri Bottas strike at the start of the Hungarian GP. The weakness on the lap that could have guaranteed him a brilliant pole in Saudi Arabia, or the erratic and controversial journey with the controversial attitude on the track in Jeddah, even with the right to a brake-test on top, is also more vivid than ever in his memory. Hamilton, who won last week and took the match to another level, with the two closely tied, to a decision at Yas Marina this Sunday.

It’s impossible not to remember other brutal clashes with Hamilton, one of them in the first lap of the British GP, where the two shared the Copse corner. Max got the worst in the touch against the seven-times champion’s Mercedes, lost control of the car and hit the protective barrier hard, being sent to the hospital right away. Everything went well with the pilot, except for his relationship with Hamilton. Max even blocked Lewis from his Instagram account.

Months later, at the Italian GP, ​​the two rivals exchanged paint again in an accident at the chicane of the Monza circuit. The crash took place at low speed, but occurred in a dynamic in which Verstappen’s car came to a stop with one of the wheels just above Hamilton’s helmet, which was saved by the halo. Max got out of the car without looking back, in an attitude that was criticized by Mercedes and further accentuated the crisis between the two teams.

After the confrontation in Monza, Verstappen always finished or second — in the Russian GPs, entitled to a sensational comeback in the final laps; Turkey, São Paulo and Qatar — or won, in the GPs of the United States and Mexico.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had one of the biggest title fights in F1 history (Photo: AFP)

Hamilton achieved what seemed impossible and came back on top with his apothetical display in front of thousands of fans at Interlagos and victories in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. But in the race that won the first title decision with two drivers tied since 1974, Verstappen got the better of Abu Dhabi with a cinematic outcome, achieved on the last lap, and managed to assert himself against one of the greatest athletes of all time. A feat that served to further enhance the size of a Dutchman’s capital achievement.

At least from now on and for the next few months, Max Emilian Verstappen is the new owner of the world in Formula 1.

F1 launches campaign to advocate and encourage vaccination against Covid-19 (Video: F1)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.