Verstappen passed Hamilton in the end to become F1 champion in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen is the new Formula 1 world champion (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: ALL ABOUT THE GREAT END OF THE 2021 SEASON | Briefing

It was unbelievable. Formula 1 saw the biggest title dispute in its history being defined in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday (12). With the help of Nicholas Latifi, who with five laps to go crashed and caused the safety car that changed the entire trajectory of a race headed for Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull took the leap by putting soft tires for Max Verstappen on the final laps while Mercedes kept its pilot on track. After SC’s return to the pit-lane, Hamilton was leading the dispute in the final restart, but he couldn’t stand the Dutchman’s best form with the red compounds. With bravery, Lewis tried to resist, but he couldn’t avoid overtaking and saw victory and the title conquered by the greatest rival of his career in this historic Sunday’s unbelievable Abu Dhabi GP for Formula 1 and motor sport.

Verstappen’s victory this Sunday was historic in many ways: the first title won by Red Bull in eight years, the first Dutch Formula 1 world champion, Honda’s return to the top of the category after 30 years and also the conclusion of a dynasty that lasted since 2014, for Mercedes, and since 2017, for Hamilton, who won consecutive titles in this period. For Mercedes, the consolation remained with winning the important Constructors’ World Championship for the eighth time, despite the wake of the atmosphere that took place in the garage of the team headed by Toto Wolff.

Carlos Sainz completed the podium in the last race of the season and secured another great result for Ferrari this year. The Spaniard finished ahead of Valtteri Bottas, with Mercedes, in fourth, while Yuki Tsunoda was fifth and secured his best result with AlphaTauri, followed by Pierre Gasly, his teammate. Lando Norris, with McLaren, was seventh, ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Charles Leclerc was tenth.

Max Verstappen is the new Formula 1 world champion (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Find out about the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP

The historic Abu Dhabi GP had Lewis Hamilton better at the start against rival Max Verstappen. The Mercedes driver took the lead and, meters later, at turn 6, the Dutchman put it inside to overtake, in a maneuver that was blocked by Lewis after the first touch, light, between the two. As a reaction, Hamilton cut corner 7 to get back up front. “He threw me off the track,” he yelled.

Despite all the complaints by Red Bull, the race direction warned that there would be no investigation into the incident on the track. The game continued with a lot of screeching on the part of the Taurine team, from Verstappen to Jonathan Wheatley, sporting director. Michael Masi said that “every advantage gained [por Hamilton] was returned in the first round”.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen touch on lap 1 in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Reproduction)

“We’re a little shocked by this, as apparently Lewis returns the advantage, something we haven’t yet seen,” Christian Horner told British broadcaster Sky. “It’s a complete lack of consistency,” he complained. “We are focused on the race. There is still a long way to go”, he added.

The game continued with Hamilton slightly faster than Verstappen in the fight for the lead. Sergio Pérez took third position, followed by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, while Valtteri Bottas dropped from sixth to eighth after the opening laps.

Hamilton cuts through turn 7. Race direction washed his hands (Photo: Reproduction)

On medium tyres, Hamilton tried to force the pace, while Verstappen couldn’t keep up. On the other hand, the rival made faster consecutive laps and took advantage of the better performance of the yellow compounds to open up an important advantage.

Max began to report marked wear on the soft tires. With more than 5s behind Hamilton, Verstappen found it increasingly difficult to fight his rival for victory and the title. Thus, Red Bull called the Dutchman to change tires on lap 14. Max returned to the track in fifth place, behind Norris, and with hard tyres.

Mercedes reacted quickly and intelligently: Hamilton scored Verstappen and pitted on the next lap to switch from medium to hard tires and move ahead. Pérez then took the provisional lead in the dispute, while Sainz was ahead of Verstappen after the Dutchman had passed Norris.

As leader, the Mexican faced a mission, the so-called ‘Plan B’ on the part of Red Bull: in theory, it would be to hold Hamilton and help Verstappen in an eventual approach. Therefore, ‘Czech’ stretched his stint on the track as much as possible.

Max Verstappen had to enlist Sergio Pérez’s help as the race progressed (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

While Verstappen suffered behind Sainz’s Ferrari, Hamilton mended faster laps in series and sharply reduced the gap to Pérez in the race. Only with the help of the mobile wing, in a straight stretch on lap 18, did the Dutchman manage to leave the Spaniard behind. At that time, Max was 8s behind Lewis.

Hamilton quickly arrived at Pérez and tried everything to make the pass. ‘Czech’, brave, fought a lot, fought a wheel-by-wheel dispute, hard, but clean. Even so, it was the target of a complaint from the Mercedes driver, who complained about a “dangerous” driving by the Mexican. In the end, Lewis made the overtake on lap 21 and then Pérez let Verstappen through. The difference that was 8s dropped to 1s7. Spectacular teamwork by ‘Czech’ and what a big fight F1 saw in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton in an incredible duel with Sergio Pérez (Photo: Reproduction)

Further back, Kimi Räikkönen escaped and crashed into the tire barrier. Slow on the track, the ‘Ice Man’ crawled into the pits and tried to follow, but there was no way. It ended there, on lap 27, a great and dignified career of the owner of 350 GPs in Formula 1 and the 2007 world title, the last of a driver for Ferrari. George Russell also said goodbye to Williams and retired two laps later. The pilot will defend Mercedes in 2022 alongside Hamilton.

Lewis, incidentally, maintained a theoretically comfortable lead over Verstappen and reached lap 30 with 4s ahead of his rival. Hamilton tried again to make the fastest lap to reassert himself against the opponent.

Bottas stretched his stint on the track to the fullest on soft tyres, came third, but dropped to ninth after switching to hard compounds.

Antonio Giovinazzi broke, caused VSC and brought tension to the end of the race (Photo: Playback/Sky Sports)

While Hamilton had a 5s7 advantage over Verstappen, Antonio Giovinazzi abandoned the race after facing problems in the Alfa Romeo car and stopped at turn 9. The race direction then activated the virtual safety car on lap 36. In practice, the occurrence changed the history of the race.

Verstappen and Red Bull were all-or-nothing. Smart, the team took advantage of the VSC, called the driver to a new pit-stop and put in a new set of hard tires. The same strategy was adopted for Pérez.

The race returned to its normal pace on lap 38, when there were 20 to go. The advantage was 18s for Hamilton, but Verstappen tried to accelerate to the maximum to take the difference. Sniper, Max had a clear track ahead of him and took the opportunity to set the pace and set the fastest lap of the race and get closer to Lewis.

The following laps were dramatic for Hamilton, who lost the advantage to Verstappen sequentially. Lewis still ahead a group of four cars as latecomers: Charles Leclerc — who made the pit-stop during the VSC period —, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. Soon after, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were ahead.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull tried to jump the cat in the final stretch of the race (Photo: Kamran Jebreili/Getty Images)

With 11 laps to go, Hamilton was still 13s3 ahead of Verstappen as he made his way to the front. Unopposed, the Brit passed the stragglers and saw the gap drop a little later, to 11s. It still looked like a manageable advantage before the final stretch of the race.

Another red flag lit up for Hamilton when Norris had to pit with a hard tire after 29 laps and had to make an unscheduled change.

Hamilton followed sovereignly at the front and was still 11.5 to Verstappen with five laps to go. Pérez held third, followed by Sainz and Bottas. But racing history turned again after Nicholas Latifi’s strong crash, with five laps to go, at turn 14, after a dispute with Mick Schumacher.

Nicholas Latifi’s crash changed the history of the Formula 1 title (Photo: Playback/ F1 TV)

Red Bull called up Verstappen again and put in soft tires for the Dutchman to attempt the final attack at the end of the race. Pérez also went to the final part of the race with the red compounds. With three laps to go, the Mexican retreated back to the pits, but to abandon the race with car problems.

The race direction determined that, unlike usual, the latecomers were not allowed to overtake the leader and cash the lap. Hamilton had four cars between him and Verstappen, who complained again. “Sure! Typical decision. I’m not surprised.” Later, however, Michael Masi backtracked and allowed the stragglers to cash back.

The most incredible title fight in history was set on the last lap. With a cinematic ending, Verstappen went for Hamilton and made the overtake. The Brit tried to react and regain the lead, but the Dutchman took advantage of the better performance of the tires to keep ahead, cross the finish line and win, in a historic way, the Formula 1 world title.

F1 2021, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina, Final Result:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 58 laps two L HAMILTON Mercedes +2,256 3 C SAINZ Ferrari +5,173 6 V BOOTS Mercedes +5,692 4 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda +6,531 5 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda +7,463 7 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes +59,200 8 F ALONSO alpine +1:01,708 9 AND OCON alpine +1:04.026 10 C LECLERC Ferrari +1:06.057 11 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes +1:07,527 12 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes + 1 lap 13 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes + 1 lap 14 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari + 1 lap 15 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda + 3 laps 16 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes NC 17 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari NC 18 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes NC 19 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari NC 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari NL VMR M VERSTAPPEN Mercedes

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.