Verstappen passes Hamilton in the end, wins and becomes champion

In an incredible, insane and impressive final race, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen passed Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the last lap, won the Abu Dhabi GP and was crowned Formula 1 champion for the first time in his career. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) completed the podium. See how the final classification of the Drivers’ World Championship turned out.

Verstappen and Hamilton were tied at 369.5 points ahead of today’s race, with the Dutchman in the lead for having more victories. Whoever got ahead in Abu Dhabi would get the title. Best for Verstappen.

The title was in Hamilton’s hands, but the safety car entered the track in the final laps after a crash by Nicholas latifi (Williams) and allowed the Dutch to get closer to the British. Upon releasing the track, the Red Bull driver attacked Mercedes on the last lap, passed his rival and went wild.

Verstappen even ended the streak of titles for Hamilton, who has been champion for the past four seasons. F1 sees the title go to a non-Mercedes driver for the first time since 2013. From 2014 until now, only Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, both from the German team, were champions.

Even with Hamilton’s defeat, the result secured the Constructors’ World Championship for Mercedes, which took the title for the eighth straight year.

The race in Abu Dhabi had 19 cars, not 20, because Nikita Mazepin (Haas) tested positive for covid-19, is isolated and did not start.

turbulent start

Hamilton appeared to start at a disadvantage on medium tyres, but the Brit overtook Verstappen on soft tyres and came in first at the first corner. The Dutchman gave his change shortly afterwards, threw the car at his rival, and the two almost touched. The Mercedes driver went off the track and came back in front of the Red Bull. Verstappen complained, and the stewards decided that Hamilton would not need to give up the position to the Dutchman, only give the advantage back to his rival.

Among the other drivers, Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) started well and jumped to third, while Lando Norris (McLaren) did poorly to start in third and dropped to fifth. The other Mercedes, owned by Valtteri Bottas, dropped from sixth to eighth.

Image: Formula 1

Hamilton opens up

Verstappen began to complain about the wear on the soft tires before the tenth lap, while Hamilton further extended his advantage. On lap 13, the Brit was more than five seconds ahead of the Dutch.

Verstappen stopped on lap 14, put hard tires on a pit stop of 2s1 and came back in fifth. Hamilton, on the other hand, pitted on the next lap, also chose hard tires in a pit stop of 2s4, and returned in second, behind Pérez. The Dutchman took third position on lap 18 after a position fight with Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

Hamilton vs. Pérez open dispute

Red Bull spoke on Pérez’s radio for the Mexican to put into practice “Plan B” and it soon became clear what Plan B was. The Mexican, then, let Hamilton get closer and made life difficult for the Briton. They exchanged positions in a frank dispute, which favored Verstappen. The Dutchman took the opportunity to approach Hamilton.

After a lot of fighting, the Mercedes driver managed to stay ahead, while Pérez ceded his position to Verstappen, who thanked his teammate for all his support. “Czech is a legend,” said the Dutchman.

LAP 21/58 Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds “Czech is a legend” says Max over team radio #AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Thc5IPQV09 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Melancholy End for Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen bade farewell to Formula 1 in a melancholy manner. The Alfa Romeo Finn left the race on lap 27 with brake problems. Also leaving with car trouble was George Russell (Williams).

“Enjoy a good family vacation and enjoy life,” Raikkonen told Band.

Red Bull take risks and go all or nothing

On lap 36, Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) stopped, and the virtual safety car was activated. Red Bull took the opportunity to take a risk and called Verstappen to the pits on lap 37. The Dutchman came with hard tires for all or nothing, as did Pérez.

The race resumed green-flagged shortly thereafter, with Verstappen further closing the gap with Hamilton. The two were 17 seconds apart on the Dutchman’s first lap on new tyres.

Mercedes warned the Briton that the Dutchman needed to take 0.8s per lap to get to Hamilton before the banner, which was very unlikely.

LAP 37/58 And Red Bull’s call Max Verstappen in for a fresh set of tires, under the Virtual Safety Car Lewis Hamilton is now 17 seconds clear of his title rival – but is on much older tires Attack mode engaged for Max #AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2QtdnQTi9o — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Safety car changes everything!

Hamilton’s victory looked set for the 53rd of 58 laps, when Nicholas Latifi (Williams) crashed after a dispute with Mick Schumacer (Hass), and the safety car hit the track.

Hamilton raged on the radio, and Verstappen pitted on soft tyres. Mercedes did not send the Brit to the pits.

Red Bull questioned the stewards, who allowed the Dutchman to pass traffic between himself and the Briton before the race resumed. With the safety car out, Verstappen went over Hamilton on the last lap, passed his rival and took the title in an absurd final.

See the final result of the Abu Dhabi GP:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

4. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

5. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

6. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

7. Lando Norris (McLaren)

8. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

12. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

13. Throw Stroll (Aston Martin)

14. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Did not complete:

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

George Russell (Williams)

Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)