Vestibular Fuvest 2022: 1st phase takes place this Sunday; exam starts at 13h | education

Fuvest is holding this Sunday (12) the exam for the first phase of the 2022 entrance exam for admission to the University of São Paulo (USP). The gates will open at noon and close at 1 pm, when the exam will begin..

The approximately 110,000 registered candidates will have to follow a special scheme with care for the prevention of Covid-19, like last year.

The exam will be administered at 119 locations this year, up from 148 in 2020. Candidates can check their test location in the candidate area on the Fuvest website (click here).

Fuvest’s first phase is this Sunday

Students will have to answer 90 general knowledge and multiple choice questions within five hours. The total number of participants this year is lower than in the last edition of the entrance exam, when 130,000 students applied for the entrance exam.

The drop was greater among the group known as PPI: the blacks, browns or indigenous people (see below).

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, prevention protocols adopted in 2020 will also be implemented this year. The maximum occupancy of the test venues will be 50% of the total in each school, and students must maintain the use of masks, covering nose and mouth, during the entire test period.

The mask can only be removed when the candidate is drinking water and at the moment of facial recognition. During the test, an inspector will pass the room with a tablet to do this recognition.

There will be available alcohol gel for hand hygiene and ethyl alcohol for cleaning the candidate’s desk.

The consumption of food inside the rooms during the exam application period remains prohibited. If you want to eat, the candidate must ask the supervisor for permission and eat in a place demarcated by the school’s coordination. However, time spent on food will not be reset.

See Fuvest’s recommendations

Upon arrival at the test site:

Go to the classroom immediately;

Avoid standing in the hallway and crowding;

Wear the mask throughout your stay at school.

Upon arrival at the test application room:

Identify yourself: show your official document with photo to the auditor of the room. It is not necessary to deliver the document in the inspector’s hand. Avoid physical contact. Communicate only in an essential way;

show your official document with photo to the auditor of the room. It is not necessary to deliver the document in the inspector’s hand. Avoid physical contact. Communicate only in an essential way; Sit down: tag your wallet – there’s a personalized paper card with your name taped to it, and sit down. Avoid unnecessary traffic through the test room;

tag your wallet – there’s a personalized paper card with your name taped to it, and sit down. Avoid unnecessary traffic through the test room; Sanitize yourself: there will be a sachet of alcohol-soaked cloth on your table. Open the sachet, take the cloth and sanitize the table. Dispose of this tissue in the trash.

Wear the mask throughout your stay at school;

Fuvest will provide an envelope for each candidate to put on their used mask if they want to change it while the exam is in progress;

The candidate will be able to freely use the alcohol gel available in the room, and must ask the inspector to take the bottle to him. The student can also bring their own alcohol gel;

Candidates will not be able to eat inside the exam application room;

Candidates will be able to leave the test rooms permanently only after 4 pm.

Student must not go to the test site in case of:

Suspicion of Covid-19;

Covid-19 confirmed diagnosis as of December 2;

Contact confirmed case of Covid-19 after December 9th.

document of original identity;

transparent pen of blue ink;

Pencil or mechanical pencil, sharpener and scratch pad;

Transparent ruler;

Food and water. Due to biosafety regulations, drinking fountains may be banned, and the ingestion of solid foods will take place outside the room;

Masks. Fuvest recommends that the candidate bring a reservation.

WARNING: It is prohibited to use a hat, watch and electronic devices. The cell phone must be turned off and placed in the envelope that will be provided before the test.

This year, 11,147 places will be offered for admission to USP. At least 8,211 of these vacancies will be allocated to the selection made by the Fuvest entrance exam. The other 2,936 places will be allocated by USP for the selection of students through the Unified Selection System (Sisu/Enem).

The career of Medicine in São Paulo leads the competition ranking for the Fuvest 2022 entrance exam, both in terms of the total number of candidates enrolled, 15,224 students, and in the number of candidates per vacancy, with an index of 124.8 per vacancy.

The Law course (São Paulo and Ribeirão Preto) was in second place, with 8,130 enrolled students, followed by Medicine (Ribeirão Preto), with 7,560 enrolled.

View the 10 most popular courses at Fuvest 2022

Medicine (São Paulo) – 124.8 candidates per vacancy Medicine (Ribeirão Preto) -100.8 candidates per vacancy Medicine (Bauru) – 96.1 candidates per vacancy Psychology (São Paulo) – 62.2 candidates per vacancy International Relations (São Paulo) – 47.2 candidates per vacancy Biomedical Sciences (São Paulo) – 45.0 candidates per vacancy Higher Audiovisual Course (São Paulo) – 43.3 candidates per vacancy Psychology (Ribeirão Preto) – 39.2 candidates per vacancy Design (São Paulo) – 34.7 candidates per vacancy Veterinary Medicine (São Paulo) – 33.9 candidates per vacancy

Fuvest 2022 has fewer black, brown and indigenous candidates in nine years

The total number of participants this year is lower than in the last edition of the entrance exam, but the drop was greater among the group known as PPI: blacks, browns or indigenous people.

Of the total at USP, just over 20 thousand, or 20.1%, declared themselves black, brown or indigenous upon registration. It is the lowest proportion in nine years, only higher than that of Fuvest 2013, when 19.6% of candidates were PPI.

