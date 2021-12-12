Video: after relegation, Cidade Tricolor dawns with graffiti walls: “Peace is over”

The space wall was repainted this Saturday morning (11), according to the club’s advisors

After sealing the relegation to Série B of the Brazilian Championship, the walls of Cidade Tricolor dawned graffiti. In images posted on social networks, it is possible to read protest messages: “Peace is over”, says one of them.

Elsewhere on the wall, more direct criticisms of the board were written. “Outside Bellintani” and “Amateur Board”. In contact with the report from Galáticos Online, the club’s advisors informed that the place was already repainted this Saturday morning (11).

With a controversial penalty, Bahia lost to Fortaleza by 2-1 and dropped to the second division. Depending only on a triumph to stay, the tricolor took the turnaround of three goals by penalty on Thursday night (9).

With the victory of Juventude, the team from Rio Grande do Sul surpassed Esquadrão and demoted both Bahia and Grêmio, who were also fighting for permanence and won their duel with Atlético-MG. With this, Grêmio, Bahia, Sport and Chapecoense, respectively, close the 2021 first division Brazilian Championship, relegated to Série B.

At a press conference, president Guilherme Bellintani spoke about the reasons that led to the fall of the tricolor.”I had to have assembled a more competitive team. I don’t want to take anything away from my responsibility, from my mistakes, but if we look at the end of the year 2020, we had a very big deficit at the club,” he said.

“We came back in 2021 with absolutely no investment. Bahia spent almost nothing on acquiring athletes, precisely because of a financial responsibility that needed to be done at that time with the resources we had,” he added.

Even the relegation watered down the coach’s plans to return to the political scene. The manager had been speculated as a possible deputy on the ticket of former mayor ACM Neto (DEM) in the race for the Government of Bahia in 2022.

