VIDEO: Slope that gives access to the tourist beaches of Trancoso frequented by artists is flooded | Bahia

The slope that gives access to the Quadrado and Coqueiro beaches, in Trancoso, a tourist destination frequented by artists, in the city of Porto Seguro, in the south of Bahia, was flooded this Saturday (11) after the heavy rain that hit the town on Friday. fair (10).
According to information from the Civil Defense of Porto Seguro, the situation has been normalized and no family in the region has been left homeless.
The images recorded by residents draw attention. The videos show the strength of the water at the site, which resembles a waterfall and a river.
The slope that gives access to the beaches of tourist destination frequented by artists is flooded — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks
The Civil Defense reported that it is carrying out a study on the hills to prevent landslides. The Praça do Quadrado hill, due to its influx of tourists, is banned, despite not having registered any landslides.
Due to the rain, some locations in Trancoso were left without electricity. However, according to the Electricity Company of the State of Bahia (Coelba), the service has already been normalized.
The slope that gives access to the beaches of tourist destination frequented by artists is flooded — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks