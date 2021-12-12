Viih Tube wins ‘alliance’ from Lipe Ribeiro

The “bid” between Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro, initiated in the popular “Farofa da Gkay”, has been gaining new pages every day. Yesterday, after enjoying a Dennis DJ show together, Viih received an “engagement ring” from Lipe.

The former participant of “A Fazenda” and “On Vacation with the Ex” shared the “novelty” in his stories, with the caption “A gente é crazy” and showing the ring on Viih’s finger, who was laughing in the video.

Yesterday, Viih Tube appeared in bed next to the influencer.

“Treat a stay as a stay,” joked Viih in the caption. “Piranhas deserve it too,” joked the youtuber.

Since breaking up in October, Viih has been intensely enjoying singleness, unconcerned with the judgment of others. “I’m single. Don’t expect anything from me,” she warned on Instagram.

Viih Tube posted a photo in which he appears kissing Lipe Ribeiro Image: Reproduction/Insagram @viihtube

Success in Farofa

Viih Tube was one of the most talked about names on social media in GKay’s three days of Farofa. In addition to Lipe Ribeiro, YouTuber was filmed while kissing the influencers Isaias and Pepê.

In a video posted by Matheus Mazzafera on Instagram’s Stories, the ex-BBB confirms that she got “at least 18 people” at the event.

Viih Tube’s kisses also caught the attention of Ana Maria Braga, who commented on the matter on the program “Mais Você”. The performance was also praised by ex-BBB Pocah.

For podcast commentators “Splash Show”, Viih Tube was the highlight of Gkay’s Farofa.