Vinicius Jr builds a BRL 20 million mansion in Rio de Janeiro

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid striker, is building a real mansion with the right to a private underground nightclub in a luxury condominium in Barra, in Rio de Janeiro’s West Zone, revealed today (11), the newspaper Extra, from Rio de Janeiro.

According to the newspaper, the place, budgeted at approximately R$ 20 million, will have acoustic walls and should serve as a base for the seasons he spends on vacation in Brazil.

The mansion owned by Vinicius Junior, who is only 21 years old, will also have a heated swimming pool, two saunas (dry and steam), gym, elevator, wine cellar, games room and a soccer field.

Despite the astronomical value, money to finish construction will not be lacking if it depends on your current employer. The great season that Vinícius Jr has been doing may even lead Real Madrid to anticipate the young man’s contract renewal.

According to the Spanish press, the merengue board wants to anticipate and prevent the striker from being targeted by other clubs and for that they are willing to give a considerable raise if the player accepts to remain at the club.

Currently Gávea’s brood has a contract until June 2024, receiving around 3.5 million euros (R$ 23 million) gross per season, but with a possible renewal, the value could triple and reach 10 million euros (R $65 million) per year.